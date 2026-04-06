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Home > India News > Weather Report April 6: Rain and Hailstorm Alert Across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir; Heatwave Likely After THIS Date

Weather Report April 6: Rain and Hailstorm Alert Across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir; Heatwave Likely After THIS Date

Weather Report: According to the India Meteorological Department, several states including Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir are likely to witness rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms over the next few days due to a strong western disturbance.

Weather Report April 6: Rain and Hailstorm Alert Across Delhi-NCR. Photo: AI
Weather Report April 6: Rain and Hailstorm Alert Across Delhi-NCR. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: April 6, 2026 09:09:48 IST

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Weather Report April 6: Rain and Hailstorm Alert Across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir; Heatwave Likely After THIS Date

Weather Report: North India is witnessing a major shift in weather this April, bringing both relief and concern for people. According to the India Meteorological Department, several states including Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir are likely to witness rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms over the next few days due to a strong western disturbance. 

While this change in weather has brought temporary relief from rising temperatures, it has also caused damage in some areas, especially for farmers. According to experts after this spell of rain, temperatures will start rising again, and a heatwave is likely to return after mid-April.

Delhi Weather Report on April 6: Rain and Hailstorm Alert 

On April 6, a yellow alert has been issued for Tuesday with chances of thunderstorms and light rain. The weather in Delhi has been quite pleasant since March. Occasional rain and strong winds have helped reduce the heat and also kept pollution levels under control.

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Today, the weather will remain clear, with temperatures ranging between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius during the day and 17 and 19 degrees Celsius at night. On April 7, due to rain, the minimum temperature may rise to around 21 degrees Celsius. 

From April 8 to 11, the weather is expected to remain mixed, with partly cloudy skies and changing conditions. During this period, the maximum temperature may go up to 36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to stay between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius. 

Uttar Pradesh Weather Update 

In Uttar Pradesh, heavy rain and hailstorms are expected in many districts like Lucknow, Barabanki, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Firozabad, Mahoba, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Hardoi, and Kanpur between April 6 and 8.

Weather experts say this sudden change in weather is happening because of a western disturbance, which is causing rain and storm activity across the state.

Punjab, Haryana Weather Report

The weather department has warned about hailstorms. According to All India Weather a strong western disturbance is coming, which may cause hailstorms in many parts of the country from April 7 to 9. 

States likely to be affected include Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, western Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, northern Madhya Pradesh, and parts of northeast India. 

This weather system is very powerful and could impact around 30-40% of India’s total area. 

Jaipur Weather Update: Light Rain and Thunderstorms in  Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur

The Jaipur Meteorological Center said that on April 5, some places in Jaipur and Bharatpur may get light rain and thunderstorms, while most other areas will stay dry.

From April 6, a strong western disturbance is expected to affect the state. Because of this areas like Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, and the Shekhawati region may see strong winds (40-50 km/h), rain, and even hailstorms. 

The weather will be most intense on April 7, with strong thunderstorms, faster winds (50-60 km/h), moderate to heavy rain, and hailstorms likely in many parts, including Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota. 

Jammu and Kashmir Weather

In the hill states, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are experiencing heavy snowfall and rain. Snowfall occurred in the high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. 

IMD has issued an orange alert for hailstorms, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in four to five districts of the state for April 7 and 8. Gondola in the Lahaul-Spiti district received the highway snowfall of 28.2 cm in the last 24 hours since Saturday evening. 

Also Read: Artemis II Astronauts’ ‘Last Look At Earth’ Goes Viral: NASA Shares Stunning Crescent Planet Image From Orion 

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Weather Report April 6: Rain and Hailstorm Alert Across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir; Heatwave Likely After THIS Date

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Weather Report April 6: Rain and Hailstorm Alert Across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir; Heatwave Likely After THIS Date

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Weather Report April 6: Rain and Hailstorm Alert Across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir; Heatwave Likely After THIS Date
Weather Report April 6: Rain and Hailstorm Alert Across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir; Heatwave Likely After THIS Date
Weather Report April 6: Rain and Hailstorm Alert Across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir; Heatwave Likely After THIS Date
Weather Report April 6: Rain and Hailstorm Alert Across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir; Heatwave Likely After THIS Date

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