IPL 2026 | ‘Played All Domestic Games…’: Did Mohd Shami Took A Sly Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar After Winning ‘Player Of The Match?

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Mohammed Shami rewinds the clock with his impactful spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. In his fine spell of four overs, he gave away just 9 runs with two top-order wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. On top of that, he bowled 18 dot balls, which kept SRH batters under immense pressure as they lost their wickets in a jiffy.

Shami, who has been away from international cricket for a long time, stated that he has been part of all the matches in the domestic circuit to keep himself.

“If you want to play, it’s important to be in touch with the game. If you’re fit, only then can you work on your skills. That’s why I kept in touch with the game and played all the domestic games,” Shami said while addressing the media after the IPL 2026 match 10, SRH vs LSG, match in Hyderabad.

Several fans on social media have dubbed this statement a message to Team India’s chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, and Gautam Gambhir.

Winning This Game Key To Building Momentum: Shami

He said the group was pleased with the response, pointing out that regaining momentum quickly after a defeat was crucial in a long tournament.

“I’m happy. We lost our last game; winning this game was key to building momentum,” he said.

Shami emphasized that staying in peak physical shape provides a bowler the opportunity to hone his skills, which is why he focused on consistent participation in domestic matches to maintain his rhythm.

The seasoned bowler emphasized that at the top level of cricket, both skill and acquired experience are crucial.

“Without skill or experience, nothing happens,” he remarked.

He highlighted the importance of accurately reading pitches and match circumstances, noting that he intentionally added more slower deliveries to his skill set after observing their effectiveness.

Remembering his earlier time at the same venue with SRH, he noted that understanding the conditions led him to rely significantly on variations, particularly slower balls, after observing their effectiveness in the past and their success with opposing bowlers.

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