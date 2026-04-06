LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Delhi NCR Weather artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Delhi NCR Weather artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Delhi NCR Weather artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Delhi NCR Weather artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Delhi NCR Weather artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Delhi NCR Weather artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Delhi NCR Weather artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India 4 days survival jungle ai video donald trump Delhi NCR Weather artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 | ‘Played All Domestic Games…’: Did Mohd Shami Took A Sly Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar After Winning ‘Player Of The Match?

IPL 2026 | ‘Played All Domestic Games…’: Did Mohd Shami Took A Sly Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar After Winning ‘Player Of The Match?

Who Won Yesterday IPL Match: Mohammed Shami's vintage 2/9 spell against SRH has ignited a debate over his return to the Indian national team. After bowling 18 dot balls and dismissing Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, Shami credited his form to playing domestic cricket—a statement many believe was a message to Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar.

Mohammed Shami stars with incredible spell against SRH. Image Credit: X/@IPL
Mohammed Shami stars with incredible spell against SRH. Image Credit: X/@IPL

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 6, 2026 10:00:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 | ‘Played All Domestic Games…’: Did Mohd Shami Took A Sly Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar After Winning ‘Player Of The Match?

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Mohammed Shami rewinds the clock with his impactful spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. In his fine spell of four overs, he gave away just 9 runs with two top-order wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. On top of that, he bowled 18 dot balls, which kept SRH batters under immense pressure as they lost their wickets in a jiffy.  

Shami, who has been away from international cricket for a long time, stated that he has been part of all the matches in the domestic circuit to keep himself. 

“If you want to play, it’s important to be in touch with the game. If you’re fit, only then can you work on your skills. That’s why I kept in touch with the game and played all the domestic games,” Shami said while addressing the media after the IPL 2026 match 10, SRH vs LSG, match in Hyderabad.

You Might Be Interested In

Several fans on social media have dubbed this statement a message to Team India’s chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, and Gautam Gambhir.  

Winning This Game Key To Building Momentum: Shami

He said the group was pleased with the response, pointing out that regaining momentum quickly after a defeat was crucial in a long tournament.

“I’m happy. We lost our last game; winning this game was key to building momentum,” he said.

Shami emphasized that staying in peak physical shape provides a bowler the opportunity to hone his skills, which is why he focused on consistent participation in domestic matches to maintain his rhythm.

The seasoned bowler emphasized that at the top level of cricket, both skill and acquired experience are crucial.

“Without skill or experience, nothing happens,” he remarked.

He highlighted the importance of accurately reading pitches and match circumstances, noting that he intentionally added more slower deliveries to his skill set after observing their effectiveness.

Remembering his earlier time at the same venue with SRH, he noted that understanding the conditions led him to rely significantly on variations, particularly slower balls, after observing their effectiveness in the past and their success with opposing bowlers.

Also Read: Yesterday IPL Match: Sanjiv Goenka ‘Emotional’ Reaction Post LSG’s First Win In IPL 2026 Goes Viral | Watch

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IPL 2026ShamiSRH vs LSG

RELATED News

Yesterday IPL Match: Sanjiv Goenka ‘Emotional’ Reaction Post LSG’s First Win In IPL 2026 Goes Viral | Watch

RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

LATEST NEWS

4 Days, Dense Forest, No Help: How Missing Kerala IT Professional Trekker Survives Without Food or Network in Haunting Karnataka Jungle?

IPL 2026 | ‘Played All Domestic Games…’: Did Mohd Shami Took A Sly Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar After Winning ‘Player Of The Match?

Mojtaba Khamenei Makes First Public Appearance? Viral Video Shows ‘Supreme Leader’ Entering Operations Room With Dimona Nuclear Site Map

Trump’s Tuesday 8 PM Deadline: What Happens If Iran Doesn’t Accept Deal To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz? 5 Possibilities Explained

Weather Report April 6: Rain and Hailstorm Alert Across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir; Heatwave Likely After THIS Date

Artemis II Astronauts’ ‘Last Look At Earth’ Goes Viral: NASA Shares Stunning Crescent Planet Image From Orion

Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means

Panic In San Marcos: Massive Wildfire Threatens California State University San Marcos, Evacuations Ordered

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

IPL 2026 | ‘Played All Domestic Games…’: Did Mohd Shami Took A Sly Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar After Winning ‘Player Of The Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 | ‘Played All Domestic Games…’: Did Mohd Shami Took A Sly Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar After Winning ‘Player Of The Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 | ‘Played All Domestic Games…’: Did Mohd Shami Took A Sly Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar After Winning ‘Player Of The Match?
IPL 2026 | ‘Played All Domestic Games…’: Did Mohd Shami Took A Sly Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar After Winning ‘Player Of The Match?
IPL 2026 | ‘Played All Domestic Games…’: Did Mohd Shami Took A Sly Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar After Winning ‘Player Of The Match?
IPL 2026 | ‘Played All Domestic Games…’: Did Mohd Shami Took A Sly Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar After Winning ‘Player Of The Match?

QUICK LINKS