From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Bollywood Movies to Stream on OTT That Capture the Spirit of Holi | What to Watch This Holi 2026

Bollywood has long used Holi as a vibrant cinematic backdrop- blending romance, drama, rebellion, and celebration. From iconic songs to emotional turning points, these films capture the festival’s spirit and are available to stream on OTT platforms.

“Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jaate Hain” shows joy and village unity. The festive cheer contrasts with looming danger from Gabbar. Romance and celebration blend with dramatic tension. Stream on: Prime Video

“Rang Barse” is one of India’s most iconic Holi songs. The celebration reveals hidden emotions in the love triangle. Colors symbolize blurred boundaries and desire. Stream on: Prime Video

