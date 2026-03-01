From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Bollywood Movies to Stream on OTT That Capture the Spirit of Holi | What to Watch This Holi 2026
Bollywood has long used Holi as a vibrant cinematic backdrop- blending romance, drama, rebellion, and celebration. From iconic songs to emotional turning points, these films capture the festival’s spirit and are available to stream on OTT platforms.
Sholay (1975)
“Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jaate Hain” shows joy and village unity.
The festive cheer contrasts with looming danger from Gabbar.
Romance and celebration blend with dramatic tension.
Stream on: Prime Video
Silsila (1981)
“Rang Barse” is one of India’s most iconic Holi songs.
The celebration reveals hidden emotions in the love triangle.
Colors symbolize blurred boundaries and desire.
Stream on: Prime Video
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
“Balam Pichkari” became a modern Holi anthem.
Naina embraces spontaneity and friendship deepens.
Marks a turning point in Bunny and Naina’s relationship.
Stream on: Netflix
Mohabbatein (2000)
Holi becomes a symbol of youthful rebellion and freedom.
Students celebrate love against strict authority.
Marks an emotional turning point.
Stream on: Prime Video
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)
Holi highlights passion amid feuding families.
Vibrant visuals intensify romance and danger.
Shows Holi as both playful and intense.
Stream on: JioCinema