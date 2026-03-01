LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit ali khamenei death ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War ali khamenei died khamenei abrar-ahmed Blood Moon Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Bollywood Movies to Stream on OTT That Capture the Spirit of Holi | What to Watch This Holi 2026

From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Bollywood Movies to Stream on OTT That Capture the Spirit of Holi | What to Watch This Holi 2026

Bollywood has long used Holi as a vibrant cinematic backdrop- blending romance, drama, rebellion, and celebration. From iconic songs to emotional turning points, these films capture the festival’s spirit and are available to stream on OTT platforms.

Published By: Published: March 1, 2026 18:06:35 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Sholay (1975)
1/5

Sholay (1975)

“Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jaate Hain” shows joy and village unity.
The festive cheer contrasts with looming danger from Gabbar.
Romance and celebration blend with dramatic tension.
Stream on: Prime Video

You Might Be Interested In
Silsila (1981)
2/5

Silsila (1981)

“Rang Barse” is one of India’s most iconic Holi songs.
The celebration reveals hidden emotions in the love triangle.
Colors symbolize blurred boundaries and desire.
Stream on: Prime Video

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
3/5
From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Bollywood Movies to Stream on OTT That Capture the Spirit of Holi | What to Watch This Holi 2026

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

“Balam Pichkari” became a modern Holi anthem.
Naina embraces spontaneity and friendship deepens.
Marks a turning point in Bunny and Naina’s relationship.
Stream on: Netflix

You Might Be Interested In
Mohabbatein (2000)
4/5

Mohabbatein (2000)

Holi becomes a symbol of youthful rebellion and freedom.
Students celebrate love against strict authority.
Marks an emotional turning point.
Stream on: Prime Video

You Might Be Interested In
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)
5/5

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

Holi highlights passion amid feuding families.
Vibrant visuals intensify romance and danger.
Shows Holi as both playful and intense.
Stream on: JioCinema

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS