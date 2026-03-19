‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’ Actor Salman Khan Net Worth: Inside His Mumbai Luxury Home, Farmhouses, Supercars and Is He Richer Than Shah Rukh Khan?
Salman Khan remains one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars known not just for his films but also for his massive wealth and luxurious lifestyle. From his iconic Mumbai residence to sprawling farmhouses and an enviable collection of supercars, his fortune continues to spark curiosity.
Here’s a closer look at Salman Khan’s net worth and how it compares to Shah Rukh Khan.
Salman Khan Net Worth
As of early 2026, Salman Khan’s net worth is estimated to be approximately ₹2,900 crore to ₹3,000 crore ($350 million). His massive wealth comes from high paying acting roles ($100–175+ crore per film), television hosting (e.g., Bigg Boss), brand endorsements, his production house (SKF), and ventures like Being Human and SK-27.
Salman Khan Luxury Mumbai Apartment
Salman Khan lives in Galaxy Apartment, locatedi in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra area. The iconic Rs 100 crore sea-facing Mumbai apartment offers a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea.
Salman Khan Talk of the Town Farmhouse
Salman Khan’s farmhouse has long been talk of the industry as he often hosts Bollywood studded parties and gathering there,including Salman Khan’s birthday celebrations. His Panvel farmhouse, popularly known as Arpita Farms, is a 150-acre property and is currently estimated to be worth around Rs 80 crore, that reflects a lavish lifestyle featuring a private gym, swimming pool, animal shelter, and vast stretches of farmland.
Salman Khan Properties
Salman Khan is also said to own two additional properties in Mumbai, one located on Carter Road and another in Worli. Beyond India, he reportedly owns luxury apartments at The Address Downtown adn Burj Pacific Towers in Dubai.
Salman Khan Luxury Cars Collection
Salman Khan is known for his love of luxury automobiles, as per reports he boasts an impressive car collection that includes a Range Rover SC LWB 3,0, Toyota Land Cruiser LC 200, Nissan Patrol, Audi RS7, BMW X6 and a Mercedes-Benz GL.
Is Salman Khan Richer Than Shah Rukh Khan?
No, Salman Khan is not richer than Shah Rukh Khan, as per reports Pathaan actor reportedly has estimated net worth of Rs 12,490 crore.
Disclaimer
The information mentioned in this article regarding Salman Khan’s net worth, properties, luxury assets and comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan is based on publicly available reports, media coverage and estimates.