‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’ Actor Salman Khan Net Worth: Inside His Mumbai Luxury Home, Farmhouses, Supercars and Is He Richer Than Shah Rukh Khan?

Salman Khan remains one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars known not just for his films but also for his massive wealth and luxurious lifestyle. From his iconic Mumbai residence to sprawling farmhouses and an enviable collection of supercars, his fortune continues to spark curiosity.

Here’s a closer look at Salman Khan’s net worth and how it compares to Shah Rukh Khan.