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  • Oscars 2026 Best Looks: Top 6 Hottest Outfits of the Night That Stole the Red Carpet | From Bold Gowns to Stunning Couture

Oscars 2026 Best Looks: Top 6 Hottest Outfits of the Night That Stole the Red Carpet | From Bold Gowns to Stunning Couture

The 98th Academy Awards were not just about celebrating the biggest achievements in film. The Oscars 2026 red carpet also turned into a spectacular fashion show where Hollywood’s biggest stars arrived in breathtaking designer outfits. Here are some of the best dressed stars who dominated the Oscars 2026 red carpet.

Published By: Published: March 16, 2026 12:52:15 IST
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Teyana Taylor
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Oscars 2026 Best Looks: Top 6 Hottest Outfits of the Night That Stole the Red Carpet | From Bold Gowns to Stunning Couture

Teyana Taylor

Singer and actress Teyana Taylor stunned the red carpet in a striking Chanel gown paired with dazzling Tiffany & Co. jewelry. The feathered detailing and semi-sheer design made her look one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the night.

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Demi Moore
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Demi Moore

Demi Moore delivered a dramatic fashion statement in a bold feathered Gucci gown. The luxurious texture and glamorous silhouette perfectly captured classic Hollywood elegance while still feeling modern and daring.

Kate Hudson
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Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson turned heads in a stunning Giorgio Armani Privé gown in a rich jade green shade. She elevated the look with extraordinary green diamond jewelry & making it one of the most glamorous appearances of the night.

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Jessie Buckley
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Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley impressed fashion critics in a striking Chanel couture dress featuring bold pink and red tones. The elegant styling and structured design made her one of the standout stars on the Oscars red carpet.

Rose Byrne
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Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne looked effortlessly elegant in a Dior couture gown with delicate floral detailing. The sophisticated design and mermaid silhouette added a timeless touch to her red carpet appearance.

Elle Fanning
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Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning brought fairy-tale glamour to the ceremony in a custom Givenchy gown featuring intricate embroidery. Her regal look quickly became one of the most admired outfits of the evening.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

Fashion opinions and rankings may vary across publications and viewers. This list is based on red carpet coverage and fashion highlights from major entertainment sources.

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