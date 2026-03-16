Oscars 2026 Best Looks: Top 6 Hottest Outfits of the Night That Stole the Red Carpet | From Bold Gowns to Stunning Couture
The 98th Academy Awards were not just about celebrating the biggest achievements in film. The Oscars 2026 red carpet also turned into a spectacular fashion show where Hollywood’s biggest stars arrived in breathtaking designer outfits. Here are some of the best dressed stars who dominated the Oscars 2026 red carpet.
Teyana Taylor
Singer and actress Teyana Taylor stunned the red carpet in a striking Chanel gown paired with dazzling Tiffany & Co. jewelry. The feathered detailing and semi-sheer design made her look one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the night.
Demi Moore
Demi Moore delivered a dramatic fashion statement in a bold feathered Gucci gown. The luxurious texture and glamorous silhouette perfectly captured classic Hollywood elegance while still feeling modern and daring.
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson turned heads in a stunning Giorgio Armani Privé gown in a rich jade green shade. She elevated the look with extraordinary green diamond jewelry & making it one of the most glamorous appearances of the night.
Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley impressed fashion critics in a striking Chanel couture dress featuring bold pink and red tones. The elegant styling and structured design made her one of the standout stars on the Oscars red carpet.
Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne looked effortlessly elegant in a Dior couture gown with delicate floral detailing. The sophisticated design and mermaid silhouette added a timeless touch to her red carpet appearance.
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning brought fairy-tale glamour to the ceremony in a custom Givenchy gown featuring intricate embroidery. Her regal look quickly became one of the most admired outfits of the evening.
Disclaimer
Fashion opinions and rankings may vary across publications and viewers. This list is based on red carpet coverage and fashion highlights from major entertainment sources.