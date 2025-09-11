Grace Hayden Fires Back at Trolls Over Glamorous Outfit Choices: A Look at Her Stunning Style
Grace Hayden, the daughter of the Australian cricketing legend Matthew Hayden is not only making noise in her brilliant ideas about cricket but also in her bold fashion. Grace is a young broadcaster and podcast host who does not allow online trolls to control her and is able to stand up when she receives criticism.
1. Rising Star of Cricket Media
She has been exposed on the Australian television frequently reporting on major cricket tournaments and also with the Star Sports network. Grace has recently added to her repertoire by starting her own video podcast, Game On With Grace, in which she explores the stories of cricket, with the goal of reaching audiences around the world.
2. Glamorous Yet Professional
She has a reputation of wearing eye-catching and trendy garments, and she shares glamorous photographs that praise personal expression and confidence. This has not been the case with all people though. Trolls have criticized her on the basis of mixing glamour with sport such as saying, This is cricket, not a catwalk.
3. Fighting Back Against Trolls
She was not afraid to talk about how women are unfairly sexualized in the media, and how the practice of judging others unnecessarily is an awful trend. People criticize what you do or what you look like, Grace said, and you don’t know them, so there is no profession where criticism is not involved.
4. From IPL to Global Audiences
She has credibility in the sports media world as she attracted more than 500 million viewers through her work during the IPL. She is not only the daughter of Matthew Hayden, but the child is creating her own identity and audience that impresses both the viewers with professionalism and style.
5. A New Era: Game On With Grace
She is aiming at making the sport more familiar to a wider audience in the U.S. by involving them in interesting interviews and stories. Grace has more than 440k Instagram followers whose attention is not only on her looks but on her ambition and desire to take the game to the world.