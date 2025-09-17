Happy Birthday PM Modi! Top 40 Iconic Moments Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, In Pics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 today, Wednesday, September 17. Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi on September 17, 1950, in Mehsana, Gujarat, he rose to power after serving as the state’s Chief Minister for three consecutive terms from 2001 to 2014. Since 2014, he has led India as Prime Minister and is now serving his third term. To mark the occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launches the nationwide Sewa Pakhwada, a fortnight of public service activities that showcase his commitment to citizens’ welfare and social service.
The BJP begins Sewa Pakhwada today with programmes across states and districts. The fortnight includes cleanliness drives, health check-ups, blood donation camps, tree plantation activities, and outreach initiatives. Party workers hold seminars, marathons, and exhibitions to highlight the Prime Minister’s vision. The celebration focuses on service to the people instead of personal festivities. BJP leaders say the campaign reflects PM Modi’s idea of “Seva” as the highest form of work.
PM Modi’s Tradition of Service on Birthdays
PM Narendra Modi continues his tradition of spending his birthday in the service of citizens. In the past, he has interacted with beneficiaries of government schemes, launched new projects, and joined social campaigns on the occasion. Instead of private celebrations, he dedicates the day to public welfare programmes. This year too, BJP leaders confirm that the Prime Minister’s birthday highlights service to society as the central theme.
PM Modi is likely to visit Bihar today, coinciding with the Pitru Paksha Mela in Gayaji, a spiritual event that draws lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad. Though official confirmation is awaited, preparations are underway for his visit. The mela carries cultural and religious importance, and his presence would add further significance to the occasion.
Modi’s 74th Birthday Celebrations in 2024
On his 74th birthday last year, PM Modi visited Odisha, where he met beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban. In Bhubaneswar, he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth more than ₹3,800 crore. He also launched SUBHADRA, the Odisha government’s flagship women-centric scheme that benefits more than one crore women. The celebrations highlighted his focus on development and women empowerment.
2014: PM Modi Oath Taking As Prime Minister
When Narendra Modi took oath as India's 15th prime minister in 2014
2015: PM Modi With Amit Shah
PM Modi In Amit Shah Office & other Party Office Bearers as a part of Maha Sampark Abhiyaan.
2014: PM Modi Launch of Swachh Bharat Mission
Swachh Bharat Mission was officially launched on 2 October 2014 at Rajghat, New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself wielded broom and cleaned a road. The campaign is India's biggest ever cleanliness drive and 3 million government employees and schools and colleges students of India participated in this event.
2014: PM Modi Celebrating Diwali with soldiers at Siachen
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers at Siachen in 2014, marking the beginning of a tradition of visiting military personnel on the festival.
Ganga Aarti at Varanasi Ghats
PM Modi Quoted on X, "Witnessing the Ganga Aarti in Kashi is a mesmerizing experience. The beauty of the sacred Ganga, brightness and devotion all around make it special."
PM Modi Meets Barack Obama
Meeting Barack Obama at G20 Brisbane
PM Modi Launch of Digital week
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Digital India campaign on July 1, 2015, with the vision of transforming the country into a digitally empowered society and a knowledge economy.
International Yoga Day celebrations at Rajpath
The first International Yoga Day celebrations took place on June 21, 2015, at Rajpath (now Kartavya Path) in New Delhi. The event was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and involved around 35,985 people performing 21 yoga postures for 35 minutes
PM Modi Foundation stone of Statue of Unity
The foundation stone for the Statue of Unity was laid by Narendra Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, on October 31, 2013. The ceremony took place on the 138th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Launch of Skill India initiative
Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched the Skill India initiative on July 15, 2015, during the inaugural World Youth Skills Day. The launch event in New Delhi unveiled a comprehensive framework for skill development across the country.
India hosts BRICS Summit in Goa
India has hosted a BRICS Summit in Goa, but this occurred in 2016. The most recent BRICS Summit was held in July 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Surgical Strikes announcement
In 2016, Indian Army Special Forces conducted a series of "surgical strikes" on terrorist launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
Townhall with students at Indira Gandhi Stadium
On August 6, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first-ever town hall event at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.
Launch of GST from Parliament at midnight
India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) was launched from the Central Hall of Parliament at midnight on July 1, 2017. President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched the tax reform.
Narendra Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit Israel
Narendra Modi was the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel. The historic visit took place from July 4 to 6, 2017, at the invitation of then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Bullet Train project launch in Ahmedabad
India’s creaking, colonial-era railway system is preparing to take a giant leap forward as the Indian prime minister breaks ground on the country’s first bullet train project.
PM Modi Visit to Kedarnath temple
After the conclusion of the Lok Sabha election campaign, Modi visited Kedarnath, where he performed prayers and meditated in a cave near the shrine.
PM Modi Meets Shubhanshu Shukla
PM Modi Quoted, "Had a great interaction with Shubhanshu Shukla. We discussed a wide range of subjects including his experiences in space, progress in science & technology as well as India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission. India is proud of his feat."
Meeting On Pahalgam Attack
In the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, chaired a meeting of the CCS at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.
PM Modi On The Demise Of Shivnanda Baba Ji
PM Modi On X, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Yog Sadhak and Kashi resident Shivnanda Baba Ji. His life, dedicated to yoga and meditation, will continue to inspire every generation of our nation. He was also honored with the Padma Shri for his service to society through yoga."
PM Modi After India Pak War
Sharing some more glimpses from my visit to AFS Adampur.
PM Modi In Karni Mata Temple
I had the good fortune of darshan and worship at Shri Karni Mata Temple in Deshnoke, Bikaner. I prayed to Devi Maa for the happiness, prosperity, health, and welfare of the people of the country.
PM Modi At Rising Northeast Investor Summit 2025
Attended the Rising Northeast Investor Summit 2025, a commendable effort to enhance the growth trajectory of this phenomenal region
PM Modi At in the NDA Chief Ministers' Conclave in Delhi
Participated in the NDA Chief Ministers' Conclave in Delhi. We had extensive deliberations about various issues. Various states showcased their best practices in diverse areas including water conservation, grievance redressal, strengthening administrative frameworks, education, women empowerment, sports and more. It was wonderful to hear these experiences.
PM Modi In Bhuj
It’s an honour to be among my sisters and brothers of Kutch. The welcome in Bhuj is one I’ll always remember. The patriotic fervour and enthusiasm was exceptional.
PM Modi Meets Vaibhav Suryavanshi
At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavours.
PM Modi In Kanpur
The joy on the faces of the beneficiaries of various schemes, including Ayushman Vay Vandana, in Kanpur has filled me with immense satisfaction.
PM Modi At Bhopal exhibition
The information related to the life of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar at the Bhopal exhibition is extremely inspiring.
PM Modi On World Environment Day
During the 1971 war, the brave mothers and sisters of Kutch, who presented an extraordinary example of courage and valor, recently gifted me a sindoor plant during my visit to Gujarat. On World Environment Day today, I had the privilege of planting that plant at the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi. This plant will remain a powerful symbol of the valor and inspiration of our country’s women power.
PM Modi Inaugurated Chenab Rail Bridge
A journey to remember and a big boost to connectivity!
Travelled from the Chenab Rail Bridge to Anji Bridge and thereon to Katra for the public meeting.
Today’s development works will enhance the development journey of Jammu and Kashmir.
PM Modi At Location Of Air India Crash
Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening. Met officials and teams working tirelessly in the aftermath. Our thoughts remain with those who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy.
PM Modi In Cyprus
Thank you to the Indian community for the love. India will continue its efforts to strengthen its ties with Cyprus in the future.
PM Modi Receives Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III’.
I express my sincere gratitude to the Government and the people of Cyprus for bestowing upon me the ‘Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III’.
This is not my honor. It is an honor for 1.4 billion Indians. I dedicate this award to the eternal friendship between India and Cyprus.
Together, our nations will contribute to the creation of a better planet!
PM Modi In Bihar
Under the PM Awas Yojana, today the dream of home entry has been fulfilled for those families, and I have received their abundant blessings. Seeing the happiness on their faces has brought me immense satisfaction.
PM Modi Receives The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana
I thank the people and Government of Ghana for conferring ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ upon me. This honour is dedicated to the bright future of our youth, their aspirations, our rich cultural diversity and the historical ties between India and Ghana.
This honour is also a responsibility; to keep working towards stronger India-Ghana friendship. India will always stand with the people of Ghana and continue to contribute as a trusted friend and development partner.
PM Modi Receives the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Christine Carla Kangaloo, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Government and wonderful people of Trinidad & Tobago for honouring me with ‘The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.’ This honour symbolises the eternal friendship between our two countries. At every step, one can witness the cultural connect between our nations.
I’m very honoured that this is the first time this honour has been conferred upon a foreign leader.
This recognition will strengthen our resolve to deepen ties with Trinidad & Tobago.
PM Modi Receives Key to the City of Buenos Aires
It is an honor to receive the Key to the City of Buenos Aires from Mr. Jorge Macri, Head of Government of the City of Buenos Aires.
PM Modi At BRICS 2025
I thank my good friend, President Lula, the Government, and the wonderful Brazilian people for the kindness of this visit. In recent days, I participated in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro and held bilateral talks with President Lula in Brasília.
PM Modi In NDA Meet
Earlier today, attended a meeting of NDA MPs, in which we had fruitful discussions on aspects relating to good governance and focussing on public welfare.
PM Modi At Kartavya Bhawan
Kartavya Bhawan reflects our commitment to building a developed and self-reliant India. Today, the nation has become a witness to the tireless hard work and determination of our laborers who have shaped it. It has been extremely pleasurable to interact with them.