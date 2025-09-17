Happy Birthday PM Modi! Top 40 Iconic Moments Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, In Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 today, Wednesday, September 17. Born as Narendra Damodardas Modi on September 17, 1950, in Mehsana, Gujarat, he rose to power after serving as the state’s Chief Minister for three consecutive terms from 2001 to 2014. Since 2014, he has led India as Prime Minister and is now serving his third term. To mark the occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launches the nationwide Sewa Pakhwada, a fortnight of public service activities that showcase his commitment to citizens’ welfare and social service.

The BJP begins Sewa Pakhwada today with programmes across states and districts. The fortnight includes cleanliness drives, health check-ups, blood donation camps, tree plantation activities, and outreach initiatives. Party workers hold seminars, marathons, and exhibitions to highlight the Prime Minister’s vision. The celebration focuses on service to the people instead of personal festivities. BJP leaders say the campaign reflects PM Modi’s idea of “Seva” as the highest form of work.

PM Modi’s Tradition of Service on Birthdays

PM Narendra Modi continues his tradition of spending his birthday in the service of citizens. In the past, he has interacted with beneficiaries of government schemes, launched new projects, and joined social campaigns on the occasion. Instead of private celebrations, he dedicates the day to public welfare programmes. This year too, BJP leaders confirm that the Prime Minister’s birthday highlights service to society as the central theme.

PM Modi is likely to visit Bihar today, coinciding with the Pitru Paksha Mela in Gayaji, a spiritual event that draws lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad. Though official confirmation is awaited, preparations are underway for his visit. The mela carries cultural and religious importance, and his presence would add further significance to the occasion.

Modi’s 74th Birthday Celebrations in 2024

On his 74th birthday last year, PM Modi visited Odisha, where he met beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban. In Bhubaneswar, he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth more than ₹3,800 crore. He also launched SUBHADRA, the Odisha government’s flagship women-centric scheme that benefits more than one crore women. The celebrations highlighted his focus on development and women empowerment.