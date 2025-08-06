Hiroshima And Nagasaki: 80 Years Later, A Photographic Tribute To Destruction, Survival And Peace

Iconic Landmarks Destroyed

The architectural pride was translated into a state of rubble in the atomic bombings. The Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall of Hiroshima now known as the Genbaku Dome stood as one of the few incomplete structures left standing and is a ghastly ruin at that. Urakami Cathedral, at one time the biggest Catholic church in Asia was destroyed in Nagasaki. Both the loss of human lives and the memory of history are represented by these landmarks which were photographed before and after the attacks. Their ashes have since formed peace monuments that can be described as a reminder of how devastating war can be on not only life but heritage, religious beliefs and identity instilled in brick and stone.