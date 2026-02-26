LIVE TV
  Holi 2026 Special: Best Gift Ideas to Surprise Friends & Family to Make Celebrations Special

Holi 2026 Special: Best Gift Ideas to Surprise Friends & Family to Make Celebrations Special

Holi is not just about colours- it’s about sharing happiness, warmth, and thoughtful gifts with the people who matter most. Make this Holi extra special by surprising your friends and family with gifts that spread joy and festive cheer. From eco-friendly colours to festive hampers, these Holi gift ideas are perfect for making celebrations more memorable. Whether you want something traditional or modern, these thoughtful Holi gifts will brighten anyone’s celebration instantly.

Published By: Published: February 26, 2026 18:47:43 IST
Organic Gulal Set
1/5
Holi 2026 Special: Best Gift Ideas to Surprise Friends & Family to Make Celebrations Special

Organic Gulal Set

Eco-friendly herbal colours made from flowers and natural ingredients are skin-safe, vibrant, and perfect for celebrating Holi responsibly with loved ones.

Festive Sweet Hamper
2/5

Festive Sweet Hamper

A beautifully packed box of gujiya, laddoos, and dry fruit sweets makes a traditional and delightful Holi gift for friends and family.

Thandai Gift Kit
3/5

Thandai Gift Kit

A festive kit with thandai mix, dry fruits, and spices helps loved ones prepare the refreshing Holi drink and enjoy authentic festive flavors.

Personalized Holi Mugs
4/5

Personalized Holi Mugs

Colorful mugs with festive prints or custom names make cheerful keepsakes that friends and family can use long after Holi celebrations.

Self-Care Gift Basket
5/5

Self-Care Gift Basket

Include skincare essentials like moisturizer, face wash, and hair oil to protect skin and hair from colours and post-Holi dryness.

