In Pics: From ‘Kaanta Laga’ To Her Final Goodbye- A Glimpse Into Shefali Jariwala’s Love Life

Popular actress and model Shefali Jariwala, best known for her appearance in the hit song ‘Kaanta Laga’, has sadly passed away today, leaving the entertainment industry and her fans in shock. While Shefali’s professional achievements made her a familiar name in the industry, her personal life often made headlines too. She first married Harmeet Singh of the musical duo Meet Bros in 2004, though the marriage eventually ended in divorce. In 2014, Shefali found love again and tied the knot with actor Parag Tyagi.

Here are some unseen captures of her love life showcasing significant chapters of her personal journey, alongside her former husband, Harmeet Singh, and her current husband, actor Parag Tyagi.