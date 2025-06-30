India on Rails: Train Routes More Beautiful Than Flights
Flying might save you time, but these 8 scenic train journeys in India offer something flights never can—an unforgettable experience of the country’s natural beauty, culture, and charm. From misty mountains to sea bridges and desert sands, each route is a moving postcard. Whether you’re a travel enthusiast or simply seeking a slower, more soulful way to explore, these train rides prove that sometimes, the journey truly is the destination.
Kalka to Shimla (Himalayan Queen)
This UNESCO World Heritage route offers 96 km of pure magic. With over 100 tunnels, 800 bridges, and endless pine forests, the Himalayan Queen gives a slow and soulful ride into Himachal’s hills.
Mumbai to Goa (Konkan Railway)
The Konkan Railway journey is filled with breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea, lush Western Ghats, and charming Goan villages. It’s a perfect mix of adventure and relaxation.
Darjeeling to Ghum (Darjeeling Himalayan Railway)
This narrow-gauge marvel climbs steeply from Darjeeling to Ghum, the highest railway station in India. The vintage steam engine and curvy tracks make it a dreamy ride through the hills.
Nilgiri Mountain Railway (Mettupalayam to Ooty)
A UNESCO heritage ride, this train climbs over 46 km into Tamil Nadu’s green heart, passing bridges, tunnels, and sharp curves with panoramic views of the Nilgiri hills.
Jammu to Baramulla (Kashmir Valley Railway)
This surreal journey glides past snow-covered peaks, alpine meadows, and blooming orchards offering a front-row seat to the raw beauty of Kashmir.
Mandapam to Rameswaram (Pamban Bridge)
The train crosses the iconic Pamban Bridge, suspended over the Indian Ocean. As waves crash below, the view feels straight out of a movie.
Jaisalmer to Jodhpur (Desert Queen)
This ride through Rajasthan's golden deserts showcases dunes, camels, and ancient forts glowing under the sun. It’s a royal journey through the Thar.