10 Years Of Digital India Through The Eyes Of PM Modi and The Nation: In Pics

10 years ago with the Digital India campaign, what began as a government initiative has now become a common people’s movement. From just 25 crore internet connections in 2014 to over 97 crore today, India has bridged the digital divide between haves and haves nots, like never before. Optical fiber networks, rapid 5G rollout, and platforms like UPI have been powering over 100 billion transactions a year.

Direct Benefit Transfers (DBTs) have saved the country over ₹3.48 lakh crore, while initiatives like ONDC and GeM are opening new doors for businesses, artisans, and entrepreneurs. India’s homegrown Digital Public Infrastructure is now seen as a global model, with the nation emerging as a top-three startup ecosystem and championing AI for humanity.

As Prime Minister Modi shared, the next decade is set to be even more transformative and revolutionary, with India leading the way as a trusted global innovation partner.