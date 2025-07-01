10 Years Of Digital India Through The Eyes Of PM Modi and The Nation: In Pics
10 years ago with the Digital India campaign, what began as a government initiative has now become a common people’s movement. From just 25 crore internet connections in 2014 to over 97 crore today, India has bridged the digital divide between haves and haves nots, like never before. Optical fiber networks, rapid 5G rollout, and platforms like UPI have been powering over 100 billion transactions a year.
Direct Benefit Transfers (DBTs) have saved the country over ₹3.48 lakh crore, while initiatives like ONDC and GeM are opening new doors for businesses, artisans, and entrepreneurs. India’s homegrown Digital Public Infrastructure is now seen as a global model, with the nation emerging as a top-three startup ecosystem and championing AI for humanity.
As Prime Minister Modi shared, the next decade is set to be even more transformative and revolutionary, with India leading the way as a trusted global innovation partner.
Startup Power Meets AatmaNirbhar Bharat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi experiences virtual reality (VR) technology, showcasing India's leap into advanced digital solutions.
Robotic Revolution
PM Modi's interaction with the Robots, symbolizing India's embrace of AI technology in shaping India's future through smart machines
Tech Showcase of Digital India
PM Modi observes a tech display and engaging in a conversation with the experts in an exhibition showcasing India's technological advancements.
Bridging The Digital Divide
PM Modi paying for traditional piece of art through digital payment modes, highlighting the "10 Years of Digital India" initiative's efforts to empower local artisans and traditional crafts through digital platforms.
The Digital Transformation Of India
PM Modi witnessing the growth of digital transactions in India over the last decade, emphasizing the initiative of 'One Nation, One RuPay'
Responsible AI For Youth: Nurturing Talent And Technology
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with young innovators, observing a presentation on 'Responsible AI for Youth.'