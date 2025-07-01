In Pics: Check Stunning Visuals From Jagannath Rath Yatra With A Splash Of Colours,Tradition And Devotion

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is a major Hindu festival celebrated annually in Puri, Odisha, where the idols of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra are taken out of the Jagannath Temple and placed on giant, decorated wooden chariots. These are pulled by devotees along a 3-kilometer route to the Gundicha Temple, where the deities stay for a few days before returning in a procession called the Bahuda Yatra. The festival symbolizes Lord Jagannath’s journey among his devotees, making the divine accessible to all. It attracts millions of pilgrims from around the world and is known for its spiritual energy, vibrant rituals, and massive public participation.