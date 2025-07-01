In Pics: Check Stunning Visuals From Jagannath Rath Yatra With A Splash Of Colours,Tradition And Devotion

- Home>
The Jagannath Rath Yatra is a major Hindu festival celebrated annually in Puri, Odisha, where the idols of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra are taken out of the Jagannath Temple and placed on giant, decorated wooden chariots. These are pulled by devotees along a 3-kilometer route to the Gundicha Temple, where the deities stay for a few days before returning in a procession called the Bahuda Yatra. The festival symbolizes Lord Jagannath’s journey among his devotees, making the divine accessible to all. It attracts millions of pilgrims from around the world and is known for its spiritual energy, vibrant rituals, and massive public participation.
Lord Jagannath's Rath Carried By Devotees
During the Jagannath Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath's massive chariot—called Nandighosha—is not carried on shoulders but pulled by thousands of devotees using thick ropes through the main street of Puri, called Bada Danda. The 45-foot-tall chariot is built anew each year using sacred wood and adorned with colorful fabrics and carvings. Alongside it, Lord Balabhadra’s chariot (Taladhwaja) and Subhadra’s chariot (Darpadalana) are also pulled. This act of pulling the rath is considered a sacred service, and people believe it washes away sins and brings blessings. The deities are first brought out in a ritual called Pahandi, where they sway rhythmically and are placed on their respective chariots before the grand procession begins.
Snana Purnima- The Holy Bath On A Full Moon
Snana means "holy bath" and Purnima means "full moon." On this day, the deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Sudarshan are brought out from the sanctum of the Jagannath Temple to the Snana Bedi (bathing platform).The idols are ritually bathed with 108 pots of sacred water drawn from the temple's golden well. This grand bathing ceremony is called ‘Snana Yatra’. Snana Purnima symbolizes purification, renewal, and preparation.
A Day Of Colours, Devotion and Tradition
On this day, a group of priests, devotees, and temple servitors are seen gathered on a grand, flower-decked platform. Most of the men are dressed in traditional dhotis, some bare-chested, wearing rudraksha malas, sacred threads, and other ritualistic adornments. You can see a beautifully decorated chariot-like structure adorned with marigold garlands, banana leaves, and an ornate red-gold umbrella, signifying the presence of a deity.
Water Mist Thrown On The Devotees
The use of water mist helps regulate body temperature and prevent heatstroke, especially in the humid climate of coastal Odisha during June–July.
The Huge Crowds At Jagannath Rath Yatra
The Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025, held on July 7, witnessed an ocean of devotees flooding the Bada Danda (Grand Road) in Puri, Odisha, to catch a glimpse of the divine procession. Over 10 lakh devotees participated, with many camping for days just to witness the grand chariot pulling of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra. Devotees sang bhajans, chanted mantras, and danced joyously as the chariots rolled through — turning the entire stretch into a living river of devotion and celebration.
The collaborative effort involving hundreds of skilled artisans, servitors, and workers.
The construction of the Jagannath Rathas (chariots) and preparation of the Bada Danda (Grand Road) in Puri for the Rath Yatra is a massive, sacred, and collaborative effort involving hundreds of skilled artisans, servitors, and workers. Around 250–300 traditional carpenters work on the three giant chariots every year.
Anavasara - The Day Of Rest For Lord Jagannath
Begins immediately after Snana Purnima. Lasts for 15 days, during which the deities are believed to fall ill after the elaborate bath with 108 pots of water.
The deities are kept in a secluded part of the temple called the Anavasara Pindi or ‘Sick Room’, and no one except specific temple servitors can access them. During this time, the main temple remains open, but the sanctum is closed to devotees, making it a rare phase when Lord Jagannath is not seen.