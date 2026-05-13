Prateek Yadav Death Mystery: Akhilesh Yadav’s Stepbrother’s Age, Career, Wife, Children, Massive Net Worth | Inside

Prateek Yadav Career

Prateek had studied at the University of Leeds in Britain. He developed his career field beyond politics while pursuing his business ventures during his entire professional life. Prateek studied at the University of Leeds. He established his residence in Lucknow but pursued his professional path through business and fitness activities instead of entering politics. Prateek operated a gym in Lucknow which he named 'The Fitness Planet'. He ran a fitness business while also working for social good through his partnership with 'Jeev Aashray' organization.