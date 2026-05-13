Prateek Yadav Death Mystery: Akhilesh Yadav’s Stepbrother’s Age, Career, Wife, Children, Massive Net Worth | Inside
Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away at the age of 38 on Tuesday. According to reports, he was brought to Lucknow’s Civil Hospital around 5:55 am, where doctors declared him dead. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death of Prateek, calling it “extremely heartbreaking” and extending condolences to the family. Here’s a deep dive into Prateek Yadav cause of death, age, career, two wives, children, and net worth.
Who is Prateek Yadav?
Prateek was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s second wife, Sadhana Gupta. He was also the stepbrother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav. Aparna Yadav’s brother, Aman Bisht, is currently with Prateek Yadav’s body, which is being taken to the mortuary for post-mortem examination. Aparna Yadav, reportedly, is currently not present in the city.
Prateek Yadav Cause of Death
According to reports, a panel of doctors at the King George Medical University and hospital will perform a post-mortem examination of Prateek’s dead body to confirm the cause of death. No injuries were found on the body, according to the reports.
Prateek Yadav Age
Prateek Yadav passed away at the age of 38 on the morning of Wednesday May 13, 2026 in Lucknow. He was born on July 7, 1987.
Prateek Yadav Career
Prateek had studied at the University of Leeds in Britain. He developed his career field beyond politics while pursuing his business ventures during his entire professional life. Prateek studied at the University of Leeds. He established his residence in Lucknow but pursued his professional path through business and fitness activities instead of entering politics. Prateek operated a gym in Lucknow which he named 'The Fitness Planet'. He ran a fitness business while also working for social good through his partnership with 'Jeev Aashray' organization.
Prateek Yadav Marriage
Prateek Yadav married Aparna Bisht now Aparna Yadav on December 4, 2011 after an eight-year courtship. The couple first met at a birthday party in 2001 when Aparna was in class 10. They used email as their primary method of communication during their initial period of contact. For the first several years of their courtship, Aparna was reportedly unaware that Prateek was the son of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Prateek Yadav Children
Late Prateek Yadav and his wife Aparna Yadav have two daughters. The family generally keeps their children away from active political and media attention. Their eldest daughter Prathama Yadav was born on March 20, 2014 at a private hospital in Lucknow. Their younger daughter is Pratiksha Yadav.
Prateek Yadav Net Worth
Prateek Yadav had an estimated individual net worth of approximately Rs 6 crore to Rs 7 crore from his solar entrepreneurial ventures though public financial declarations show his family’s combined gross assets were valued at nearly Rs 23 crore.