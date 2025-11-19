Infosys Founder N. R. Narayana Murthy: Check his Net Worth, Family Shaping Global Business and Philanthropy
Infosys founder N. R. Narayana Murthy, with a 2025 net worth of $5.1 billion, is celebrated for his family’s contributions, ethical leadership, philanthropy, and global impact.
Networth of Billionaire Tech Pioneer
Narayana Murthy, who is the founder of Infosys. He is estimated to have a net worth of $5.1 billion in 2025. This puts him among the richest Indian tech entrepreneurs.
Infosys Success Story
In 1981, the techno-genius founded Infosys with ₹10,000 and a small team. Later on, the company to the point where it became a global IT and outsourcing powerhouse. Thus, changing the face of the Indian IT industry.
Ethical Leadership & Reputation
Murthy was the one who introduced a whole new concept of openness, fairness, and righteous business dealings in India, thus winning the world’s admiration and the investors’ trust.
Family Contributions
Sudha Murthy, who is his spouse, is also a writer and a philanthropist at the same time. Rohan Murty, their son, who is into technology entrepreneurship while their daughter Akshata is a businesswoman married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Societal Impact
He left a legacy of philanthropic activities, including the building of schools and hospitals through the Infosys Foundation, which positively impacted millions of lives.
Awards & Global Recognition
Narayana Murthy's business and social contributions have earned him Padma Vibhushan, Padma Shri, and numerous international awards.