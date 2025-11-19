LIVE TV
  • Infosys Founder N. R. Narayana Murthy: Check his Net Worth, Family Shaping Global Business and Philanthropy

Infosys Founder N. R. Narayana Murthy: Check his Net Worth, Family Shaping Global Business and Philanthropy

Infosys founder N. R. Narayana Murthy, with a 2025 net worth of $5.1 billion, is celebrated for his family’s contributions, ethical leadership, philanthropy, and global impact.

By: Last Updated: November 19, 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Networth of Billionaire Tech Pioneer
1/6

Networth of Billionaire Tech Pioneer

Narayana Murthy, who is the founder of Infosys. He is estimated to have a net worth of $5.1 billion in 2025. This puts him among the richest Indian tech entrepreneurs.

Infosys Success Story
2/6

Infosys Success Story

In 1981, the techno-genius founded Infosys with ₹10,000 and a small team. Later on, the company to the point where it became a global IT and outsourcing powerhouse. Thus, changing the face of the Indian IT industry.

Ethical Leadership & Reputation
3/6

Ethical Leadership & Reputation

Murthy was the one who introduced a whole new concept of openness, fairness, and righteous business dealings in India, thus winning the world’s admiration and the investors’ trust.

Family Contributions
4/6

Family Contributions

Sudha Murthy, who is his spouse, is also a writer and a philanthropist at the same time. Rohan Murty, their son, who is into technology entrepreneurship while their daughter Akshata is a businesswoman married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Societal Impact
5/6

Societal Impact

He left a legacy of philanthropic activities, including the building of schools and hospitals through the Infosys Foundation, which positively impacted millions of lives.

Awards & Global Recognition
6/6

Awards & Global Recognition

Narayana Murthy's business and social contributions have earned him Padma Vibhushan, Padma Shri, and numerous international awards.

