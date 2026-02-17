LIVE TV
  Karisma Kapoor's Big International Moment: Inside Her Prestigious Meet With Queen Rania Al Abdullah At Isha Ambani's Exclusive Women Leaders Roundtable That Put Bollywood On The Global Power Map

Karisma Kapoor added a graceful global moment to her journey as she attended an exclusive roundtable in the presence of Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan. The gathering brought together influential women from different fields for a meaningful exchange on leadership, collaboration and the evolving role of women in shaping the future.

A Prestigious Global Interaction
1/7

A Prestigious Global Interaction

Karisma Kapoor described her participation in the private roundtable as a true honour. The intimate setting allowed inspiring conversations with accomplished women from across industries, making the evening both memorable and impactful.

Celebrating Women In Leadership
2/7

Celebrating Women In Leadership

The discussion centred on the power of collective progress, highlighting how women leaders are driving change through innovation, creativity and strong community building.

Hosted By Isha Ambani
3/7

Hosted By Isha Ambani

The special evening was hosted by Isha Ambani, who brought together a dynamic group of voices for thoughtful dialogue and shared vision. The event reflected the growing importance of global partnerships led by women.

Queen Rania’s Inspiring Presence
4/7

Queen Rania’s Inspiring Presence

Queen Rania’s interaction with Indian achievers underlined the importance of cross-cultural exchange and the role of women in shaping a more inclusive and progressive world.

Elegance Meets Purpose
5/7
Elegance Meets Purpose

Dressed in a soft traditional ensemble, Karisma Kapoor represented Indian cinema with timeless elegance. Her presence at the global discussion showcased the perfect blend of legacy, influence and modern relevance.

A Powerful Takeaway
6/7

A Powerful Takeaway

Karisma shared that when women with purpose come together, they create ideas that go beyond conversation and translate into real influence. Her message resonated strongly with fans on social media.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is created for informational and entertainment purposes only. All images and information belong to their respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.

