Kiara Advani Movies With Hot Scenes You Should Watch Once
Kiara Advani has earned a special place in people’s hearts. She is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Bollywood. Here is a list of a top 7 movies that made her a household name.
Kabir Singh (2019)
It is a romantic drama where Kiara plays the role of a shy medical student 'Preeti Sikka' who falls in love with Kabir, a troubled surgeon. The film's intense romance and Kiara's chemistry with Shahid Kapoor made it a massive hit.
Shershaah (2021)
A biographical war drama where Kiara portrays the love interest of captain Vikram Batra—a brave soldier. She plays the role of Dimple Cheema. Her performance earned widespread acclaim and showcased her ability to handle intense, layered roles.
Good Newwz (2019)
Comedy drama about an IVF mix up where Kiara plays a bubbly and optimistic woman named 'Monika Chopra' navigating an unexpected pregnancy twist. Kiara's emotional depth made her character even more stunning.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)
A horror comedy where Kiara plays a mysterious character caught in a supernatural twist. She brings intrigue and charm to the role, making the film even more entertaining and exciting.
Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022)
Kiara plays 'Naina Sharma' in this family drama. Her character is dealing with marital struggles. She balances emotions and humor, making her character engaging and relatable.
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)
Kiara plays the role of 'Sakshi Dhoni'. This is a biographical sports drama where Kiara plays the wife of cricket legend M.S. Dhoni. Her ability to play strong, supportive roles gained widespread recognition from this movie.
Lust Stories (2018)
Directed by Karan Johar, this film is an anthology film where Kiara plays a newlywed navigating expectations and intimacy. Her performance is relatable and refreshing, making her segment one of the most talked-about.
