Kiara Advani Movies With Hot Scenes You Should Watch Once

Lust Stories (2018)

Directed by Karan Johar, this film is an anthology film where Kiara plays a newlywed navigating expectations and intimacy. Her performance is relatable and refreshing, making her segment one of the most talked-about.



