Must Watch OTT Releases (Aug 5-10): Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema & More
Stepped into a new week and still can’t decide what to watch? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here are some binge-worthy series and movies streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiocinema, and SonyLIV to turn your dull watchlist into thriller, romantic, and comedy series.
Platonic Season 2
Platonic season 2 is set to release on August 06 on the OTT platform Apple TV+. Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are back to show their complicated best friends' relationship that continues to blur boundaries. The cast also includes Luke Macfarlane, Carla Gallo, Tre Hal,e and Andrew Lopez, with guest appearances by Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney.
Wednesday Season 2 Part 1
Wednesday season 2 is already creating buzz among the viewers. Season 2, part 1 is to release on August 06 on the OTT platform, Netflix. Jenna Ortega is going to make a comeback at Nevermore Academy with more darker psychic powers and lots of supernatural mysteries. Starcast will be seeing again includes Emma Myers, Joy Sunday and Hunter Doohan.
Mayasabha
Mayasabha is hitting the OTT platform, SonyLIV, on August 07. The series will show the drastic political dynamics of 1990s Andhra Pradesh. Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao will take us on their journey from college friendship to fierce rivalry. The starcast includes Divya Dutta, Sai Kumar, Nassar, Ravindra Vijay, Srikanth Iyengar, Shatru, and Tanya Ravichandran.
Arabia Kadali
Arabia Kadali is a Telugu survival drama streaming on August 08 on the OTT platform, Prime Video. The story revolves around a group of fishermen who accidentally enter international waters and are imprisoned in a foreign country. Satya Dev and Anandhi will be seen in lead roles alongside Nassar, Raghu Babu, Dalip Tahil, Poonam Bajwa, and Harsh Roshan.
Salakaar
Salakaar is a spy thriller series set to release on August 08 on the OTT platform JioHotstar. The series will show dual timelines—1978 and 2025. Naveen Kasturia is portrayed as an undercover agent in his past and National Security Advisor in the present. The interesting series starcast also includes Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi, Ashwath Bhatt, Purnendu Bhattacharya and Surya Sharma.
Stolen: Heist of the Century
Stolen: Heist of the Century is a crime documentary hitting OTT platform, Netflix, on August 08. The story shows one of the greatest heists by a group of Italian thieves known as the “School of Turin”, who stole over $100 million precious gems from one of the world’s most secure vaults.
Disclaimer
The information in this photo gallery is based on publicly available sources and OTT platform schedules as of the publication date. Release dates and availability are subject to change by the respective streaming platforms.