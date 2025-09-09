Latest OTT Releases (Sep 9- Sep 14): New OTT Releases Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More
This week of September 2025 is packed with fresh entertainment across OTT platforms. Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioCinema are all set to bring thriller, romantic, and comedy big movies and series from September 9 to September 14. Here is a list of the latest OTT releases you can add to your watchlist.
Only Murders in the Building Season 5 (September 9)
Only Murders in the Building Season 5 is all set to release on JioHotstar on September 09, 2025. The trio is back to the Arconia to investigate the death of the building’s longtime doorman, Lester, which leads to hidden ties, betrayals, and dark secrets. The starcast includes Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, and Logan Lerman.
Coolie (September 11)
Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set to rule on Prime Video on September 11, 2025. A former union leader sets out to find the truth about his friend’s mysterious death, which drags him into a dangerous world full of smugglers. The starcast includes Rajnikanth, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram with special cameos by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde.
Do You Wanna Partner (September 12)
Do You Wanna Partner is going to stream on Prime Video on September 12, 2025. This comedy-drama series revolves around two best friends who dive into India’s craft beer industry. The series also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha.
Saiyaara (September 12)
After ruling the big theaters, Saiyaara is now going to take the lead on the OTT platform Netflix, on September 12, 2025. One of the highest-grossing films of 2025 revolves around Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician, and Vaani Batra, a poet suffering from early-onset Alzheimer's disease. Their intense love story, struggle to find each other, and emotions transform into heartfelt music. Director Mohit Suri stars two debutants, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.
The Naked Gun (September 12)
The Naked Gun is all set to take over the legacy of the classic Naked Gun sequel on BookMyShow to rent or buy. A clumsy detective tries to save the famous Police Squad from being shut down. While he is investigating a murder case, he faces a weird villain with crazy plans. The epic star cast includes Liam Neeson, Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, Kevin Durand, CCH Pounder, Liza Koshy, Busta Rhymes, and Cody Rhodes.
You and Everything Else (September 12)
You and Everything Else is a K-drama all set to stream on Netflix on September 12, 2025. It shows the stages of friendship and tension between two women. Korean actors Kim Go-eun and Park Ji-hyun star in this series.
Disclaimer
The details about the latest OTT releases, including titles, dates, and streaming platforms, are based on publicly available information and official announcements. Release schedules are subject to change at the discretion of the respective streaming services.