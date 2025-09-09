Latest OTT Releases (Sep 9- Sep 14): New OTT Releases Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & More

Saiyaara (September 12)

After ruling the big theaters, Saiyaara is now going to take the lead on the OTT platform Netflix, on September 12, 2025. One of the highest-grossing films of 2025 revolves around Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician, and Vaani Batra, a poet suffering from early-onset Alzheimer's disease. Their intense love story, struggle to find each other, and emotions transform into heartfelt music. Director Mohit Suri stars two debutants, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.