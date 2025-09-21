Must Watch Romantic OTT Releases on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar & Prime Video
Looking for the perfect show to watch with your partner on a cozy night? Get ready to watch these amazing romantic picks that will give the true “Netflix and Chill” vibe. Here is a list of the 6 best web series and movies available on OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video:
She Said Maybe on Netflix
It is a heartwarming tale of self-discovery and feel-good romance. It is full of relatable moments and charming characters.
Same Day with Someone on Netflix
It is a sweet romantic drama that explores timing, unexpected connections and love. The adorable performances are sure to melt your heart like butter!
Sweet Dreams on Jio Hotstar
It is a magical story of dreams and love coming true. It is full of whimsical and romantic moments. It has a comforting and peaceful story.
Snow White on Jio Hotstar
It is the classic princess tale retold with a modern twist. It involves heartfelt moments and beautiful visuals. It is perfect for those who love fairy-tale romance.
The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video
It is a heartwarming show, focusing on first loves and emotional growth. It comes with summer nostalgia and modern romance.
Your Fault on Prime Video
It is a romantic drama exploring love, second chances and misunderstandings. It is a perfect mix of heartfelt moments and humor.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.