  Top 6 Bollywood Trailers Released in September 2025: Best Upcoming Movies Released

Top 6 Bollywood Trailers Released in September 2025: Best Upcoming Movies Released

September 2025 has been an exciting month for Bollywood lovers, with many breathtaking trailers dropping online! These trailers gave fans a taste of what’s coming next. Some of the biggest box office clashes are releasing soon. Here is a list of 6 Bollywood trailers released this month:

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer
1/7

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer

This movie is releasing on September 19, 2025. Its star actors are Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. The trailer features the return of the OG characters Jolly and Tripathi, creating a buzz in the audience!

Baaghi 4 Trailer
2/7

Baaghi 4 Trailer

This movie was released on September 5, 2025, featuring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt. It is full of action and shows high-energy stunts, maintaining the legacy of the Baaghi franchise.

Mannu Kya Karegga Trailer
3/7

Mannu Kya Karegga Trailer

This movie was released on September 12, 2025. It is a romantic drama highlighting a fresh love story with engaging music and stunning performances.

Kiss Trailer
4/7

Kiss Trailer

This film will be released on September 19, 2025. It is a romantic-comedy film. Its trailer teases a delightful mix of humor and romance.

Mirage (Malayalam) Trailer
5/7

Mirage (Malayalam) Trailer

This psychological thriller film will be released on September 19, 2025 in Malayalam language. The trailer has intrigued the audience with its suspenseful narrative.

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa Trailer
6/7

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa Trailer

This film was released on September 5, 2025. Its star actors are Nora Fatehi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sohum Shah. It is a silent comedy full of fun and suspense!

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

