LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Mother’s Day Cake Design Ideas 2026: 20+ Trending Floral, Bento and Vintage Cake Inspirations to Surprise Your Mom With Love

Mother’s Day Cake Design Ideas 2026: 20+ Trending Floral, Bento and Vintage Cake Inspirations to Surprise Your Mom With Love

Mother’s Day Cake Design Ideas 2026: Mother’s Day 2026 cake trends have a sweet focus, with pastel-colored Instagram-worthy designs that seem almost too gorgeous to slice. With vintage heart cakes, floral buttercream cakes, minimalist bento cakes, and coquette cake designs, bakers are turning humble desserts into shiny treats for moms this year.

Published By: Published: May 9, 2026 13:43:27 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Floral Buttercream Cakes
1/5

Floral Buttercream Cakes

Soft pastel flowers, edible petals and elegant botanical designs are trending heavily for Mother’s Day cakes across Instagram and Pinterest this year.

You Might Be Interested In
Vintage Heart Cakes
2/5

Vintage Heart Cakes

Vintage heart-shaped cakes with frilly borders, pearls and retro piping continue dominating celebration cake trends despite slowly evolving into newer modern styles.

Minimalist Bento Cakes
3/5

Minimalist Bento Cakes

Cute Korean-style bento cakes with tiny heartfelt messages and clean pastel aesthetics are becoming popular Mother’s Day surprise cake options online.

You Might Be Interested In
Coquette Bow Cakes
4/5
Mother’s Day Cake Design Ideas 2026: 20+ Trending Floral, Bento and Vintage Cake Inspirations to Surprise Your Mom With Love

Coquette Bow Cakes

Pink cakes featuring satin-style bows, elegant script messages and feminine coquette aesthetics are becoming one of 2026’s biggest social media dessert trends.

You Might Be Interested In
Palette Knife Floral Cakes
5/5

Palette Knife Floral Cakes

Textured palette knife cakes with artistic floral frosting patterns are trending for their handcrafted appearance and luxurious aesthetic perfect for Mother’s Day celebrations.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS