Mother’s Day Cake Design Ideas 2026: 20+ Trending Floral, Bento and Vintage Cake Inspirations to Surprise Your Mom With Love

Mother’s Day Cake Design Ideas 2026: Mother’s Day 2026 cake trends have a sweet focus, with pastel-colored Instagram-worthy designs that seem almost too gorgeous to slice. With vintage heart cakes, floral buttercream cakes, minimalist bento cakes, and coquette cake designs, bakers are turning humble desserts into shiny treats for moms this year.