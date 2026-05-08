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  • Mother’s Day Gift Ideas 2026: 50+ Viral Card Designs, DIY Gifts & Cake Decoration Ideas For Indian Moms

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas 2026: 50+ Viral Card Designs, DIY Gifts & Cake Decoration Ideas For Indian Moms

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas 2026: Mother’s Day 2026 is almost here, and people across India are searching for the cutest, most emotional, and most creative surprises to make their moms feel special. From aesthetic handmade cards and viral cake designs to personalised hampers and heartfelt DIY paintings, social media is filled with unique ideas this year. If you still have no clue what to gift your mom, these trending Mother’s Day ideas might save your last-minute celebration plans.

Published By: Published: May 8, 2026 16:32:44 IST
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Mother's Day Gift Ideas
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Mother's Day Gift Ideas 2026: 50+ Viral Card Designs, DIY Gifts & Cake Decoration Ideas For Indian Moms

Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Personalised photo frames, handbags, silver keepsakes, ethnic jewellery, skincare products, and indoor plants are among the most popular Mother’s Day gifts in India this year. Emotional and practical gifts with handwritten notes or family memories are trending more than expensive luxury presents.

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Mother's Day Card Design
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Mother's Day Card Design

Handmade Mother’s Day cards with floral artwork, childhood photos, pastel colours, hearts, and emotional handwritten messages are trending in 2026. Scrapbook-style cards and DIY pop-up designs are especially popular because they feel personal, creative, emotional, and meaningful for Indian moms.

Mother's Day Hamper
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Mother's Day Hamper

Self-care hampers with chocolates, candles, skincare, teas, snacks, flowers, and personalised gifts are among the biggest Mother’s Day trends this year. Many people are also creating custom hampers with printed photos, handwritten notes, and homemade items to make celebrations feel extra special.

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Mother's Day Painting
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Mother's Day Painting

DIY paintings and handmade artwork are becoming emotional Mother’s Day surprises in India. Family portraits, floral canvas art, glass paintings, and “Mom and Me” themed sketches are trending because they show effort, creativity, and emotional connection rather than focusing only on expensive gifting ideas.

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Mother's Day Cake
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Mother's Day Cake

Custom Mother’s Day cakes with floral designs, edible photo prints, “Best Mom” messages, and heart-shaped decorations are trending across India in 2026. Chocolate truffle, red velvet, pineapple, and butterscotch remain popular flavours, while homemade cakes are considered more emotional and meaningful.

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