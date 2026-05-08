Mother’s Day Gift Ideas 2026: 50+ Viral Card Designs, DIY Gifts & Cake Decoration Ideas For Indian Moms

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas 2026: Mother’s Day 2026 is almost here, and people across India are searching for the cutest, most emotional, and most creative surprises to make their moms feel special. From aesthetic handmade cards and viral cake designs to personalised hampers and heartfelt DIY paintings, social media is filled with unique ideas this year. If you still have no clue what to gift your mom, these trending Mother’s Day ideas might save your last-minute celebration plans.