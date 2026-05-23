Simple Summer Skincare Tips for Maintaining Healthy and Radiant Skin
Summer is the season during which everyone enjoys sunlight and takes out time to go for vacations. However, apart from all this, there are certain things that contribute to making our skin sensitive and prone to skin disorders. Acne, oiliness, tanning, sunburn, and dryness are just some of the most common skin conditions. Luckily, one good thing about skincare is that we don’t need expensive and sophisticated techniques to take care of our skin; all you need are simple and practical skincare tips. There are a lot of skin tips which you can use in your daily routine to ensure you always look good and young
Face Cleansing
During summers, excessive sweat and sebum secretion clog the pores of the skin, leading to the formation of spots and pimples. Frequent cleansing of the face at least twice a day with a cleanser will help cleanse the skin of dust, sweat, and excess oil. The face should be cleansed based on the skin type. Harsh soaps should be avoided, as it can irritate the skin.
Do Not Forget To Apply Sunscreen
One of the essential skincare items that needs to be used in summer is sunscreen. The harmful UV rays of the sun may lead to problems like tanning, sunburns, discolouration, and early ageing. Use sunscreen lotion with at least SPF 30 before stepping out. Use it again after a few hours if you remain outdoors for long periods. Even on rainy days, you should apply sunscreen.
Keep Your Body Hydrated
It is very important to drink adequate amounts of water to maintain healthy skin. During summers, due to sweating, the body loses water, making our skin dry and lifeless.
One must drink as much water as possible daily. Fresh fruit juices, coconut water, and watermelons and cucumbers also provide adequate water to your body.
Choose a light moisturiser.
A common misconception about moisturisers is that they are only necessary during the winter months. But it is essential to keep in mind that your skin needs to be hydrated all year round. Think of a moisturiser that is lightweight and not greasy. This will ensure that your skin stays soft without feeling greasy. A gel moisturiser would be suitable for summer use.
Eat Nutritious Food
The food you consume has an impact on your skin too. Oily food and junk food have the potential to increase skin issues such as acne. Try including healthy foods and fruits in your meals. Foods that contain vitamins and antioxidants make your skin look healthier and radiant naturally.
Do Not Touch Your Face Often
Your hands have dirt and germs that could lead to acne and infection. Repeatedly touching your face spreads germs and causes skin irritation. Make sure your hands are clean, and do not squeeze your pimples, as this leaves marks on your face.