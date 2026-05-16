Top 5 Signs Your Lifestyle Is Affecting Your Sleep Quality

Getting sleep is really important for our physical and our mental health as well. But for some reason people often miss out on it. And today a lot of people are struggling with sleep because they have healthy habits, the lifestyle they follow, the food they eat, everything you do has an impact on your sleep which can be bad or good both. Things like using screens at night, feeling stressed, eating at weird times, having too much coffee, and not moving around enough can start to affect our sleep and we did not even realise it. Here are five signs that your daily routine might be ruining your sleep.