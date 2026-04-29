Why Is Vape Banned in India? Is Oxygen Vape Healthy as Riyan Parag Vaping Video Goes Viral
Is Vape Banned In India: A viral video of Riyan Parag allegedly vaping has sparked massive debate online, raising fresh questions about India’s strict ban on e-cigarettes. As the clip spreads rapidly, many are now asking why vaping is illegal in India despite its global popularity. The controversy has also brought attention to “oxygen vapes,” with people questioning whether they are actually safe or just another trend. Here’s everything you need to know about vape and its effects.
Why is vape banned in India?
India banned vapes under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act 2019 due to health risks, nicotine addiction concerns, youth attraction, and lack of long-term safety data on vaping effects.
Smoking vape price in India
There is no official vape price in India because it is banned. Before 2019, devices ranged from ₹1,500 to ₹10,000, but current sales are illegal and unregulated.
Types of vapes and harmful effects
Disposable vapes – Elf Bar, Puff Bar, HQD
Pod systems – JUUL, Uwell Caliburn, Vaporesso XROS
Vape pens – SMOK Vape Pen V2, Ego AIO
Box mods – GeekVape Aegis, Voopoo Drag
Pod mods – SMOK RPM series, Voopoo Vinci
Mechanical mods – Nemesis Mod, SMPL Mod
They can cause nicotine addiction, lung damage, heart issues, and exposure to toxic chemicals, increasing risks of cancer and respiratory diseases.
Oxygen Vape
Oxygen vapes claim to deliver flavored oxygen instead of nicotine, but experts say benefits are unproven. They may still irritate lungs and lack strong scientific evidence supporting safety or effectiveness.
Vape D3 Pro
D3 Pro is a high-puff disposable vape device with pre-filled liquid and battery. Like all vapes, it contains chemicals and possibly nicotine, posing addiction and health risks despite flavored appeal.
Disclaimer
Vaping and e-cigarettes are banned in India under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019. The information shared is for general awareness and educational purposes only. It does not promote, encourage, or support the use, purchase, or sale of any vaping products.