Why Is Vape Banned in India? Is Oxygen Vape Healthy as Riyan Parag Vaping Video Goes Viral

Is Vape Banned In India: A viral video of Riyan Parag allegedly vaping has sparked massive debate online, raising fresh questions about India’s strict ban on e-cigarettes. As the clip spreads rapidly, many are now asking why vaping is illegal in India despite its global popularity. The controversy has also brought attention to “oxygen vapes,” with people questioning whether they are actually safe or just another trend. Here’s everything you need to know about vape and its effects.