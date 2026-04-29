Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: New AI Features, Call Screening And Photo Assist To Older Galaxy Device, Check All Detail And Release Date

South Korean smartphone manufacturing giant Samsung is gearing up to release its One UI 8.5 software update on 30th April 2026, which will bring advanced artificial intelligence features from the flagship Galaxy S26 series to older smartphones that many people still use every day. The release kicks off in South Korea before making its way to the rest of the world throughout May 2026.

According to recent reports, the update brings four AI-powered tools that have been spotted in test versions of the software. These features are designed to make life easier for anyone using a Samsung Galaxy S22 or a newer model, covering everything from annoying spam calls to messy videos and photo editing.



Four AI Features That Actually Matter In Real Life



Let’s be real. Most software updates come and go without you ever noticing the difference. This one is different. These four features are the kind that you will actually use on a regular day.

The first one is Call Screening, and if you have ever picked up a call from an unknown number only to hear a robot trying to sell you something, you will understand why this matters. This feature answers unknown calls on your behalf, shows you a live transcript of what the caller is saying, and lets you decide whether to pick up or not, making daily calling safer, more convenient, and less disruptive. It is like having a personal assistant screening your calls for you.

The second feature is Audio Eraser, and this one is a genuine game changer for video lovers. It delivers real-time background noise reduction that works not just in Samsung’s own apps but across YouTube, Instagram, and other third-party apps during playback, addressing a frustration that users have quietly lived with for years. Watching a shaky, noisy video on your phone will never feel the same again.

Third comes Photo Assist. It lets you edit your photos using simple text prompts, which means you just type what you want changed and the AI figures out the rest. No complicated menus, no tutorials, just results.

And finally, Creative Studio. This tool allows you to create your own stickers or images, making it easy to add a personal touch to the content you share with friends and family every day.



The Phone Looks Different Too



Beyond the AI features, the whole look and feel of Samsung’s interface is getting a refresh. One UI 8.5 is built on Android 16 and brings in Ambient Design, a blur-based visual overhaul across the interface, along with a Perplexity-powered Bixby. For years, Bixby has been the Samsung feature that most people quietly ignored. Replacing its brain with Perplexity’s smarter search model could finally change that conversation.



Is Your Phone On The List?



This is the part most people scroll straight to, and understandably so. The Galaxy S25 series gets it first, starting April 30 in South Korea and rolling out internationally around May 4. The S24 series and the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 follow in early to mid-May. If you are on a Galaxy S23, S22, or a mid-range A, M, or F series phone, expect your update somewhere between May and June.

One thing S22 owners should know before getting too excited though. One UI 8.5 will be the final major update for the Galaxy S22 series, as these devices fall under Samsung’s older policy of four years of major Android updates. It is a bittersweet moment for loyal S22 users, but at least Samsung is sending it off with something meaningful.

The big picture here is genuinely impressive. Samsung is expected to push One UI 8.5 to nearly 100 Galaxy smartphones and tablets in 2026, covering flagship, foldable, and mid-range devices. That is a lot of people waking up to a better phone without spending a single rupee.



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