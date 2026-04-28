HMD Vibe 2 5G To Debut Soon In India: 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc Chipset, And Clean Android Experience — Check All Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price

HMD, the current owner of Nokia mobile, is gearing up for the launch of another budget friendly 5G phone in India, the Vibe 2 5G. The company has just released the teaser of the smartphone, and e-commerce platform Flipkart has already updated a dedicated microsite which indicates that the launch is soon.

Vibe 2 5G will be replacing last year’s Vibe 5G. Through the new launch, the company is aiming for users who are looking for a 5G phone under budget.



HMD Vibe 2 5G Features and Specifications



On the display front, the Vibe 2 5G is expected to come with a screen of around 6.6 inches, possibly HD+ or even Full HD+, and likely a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, which makes every day scrolling and video watching noticeably better. For a budget phone, that is a solid offering.

For the processor, the device is likely to use an entry-level or budget mid-range 5G chip, a step up from last year’s Unisoc T760. That means faster performance, smoother apps, and better 5G connectivity compared to its predecessor.

Memory options are expected to consists of 4GB or 6GB RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage, along with a microSD card slot for those who need extra space. That is a comfortable amount of room for apps, photos, music, and more, especially for a first-time smartphone user or someone upgrading from a 4G device.

On the battery side, the phone is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, possibly with fast charging support. For everyday users, that kind of capacity comfortably gets you through a full day and then some.

The phone is expected to ship with Android 16 or something close to stock Android, which is a big deal. Clean, bloat-free software is one of HMD’s biggest selling points, and it is something budget buyers genuinely appreciate.



HMD Vibe 2 5G Design

The teaser reveals a flat display with thin bezels and a selfie camera tucked in a punch hole at the centre. The design looks minimal and modern, and it is likely to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. For the price range it is targeting, the Vibe 2 5G looks more premium than you would expect.

HMD Vibe 2 Price and Launch Timeline



The teaser says that the phone might come out in May 2026, but HMD hasn’t confirmed the exact date yet. The Flipkart microsite going live is a strong signal that things are moving fast.

Looking at last year’s pricing and the competition, the Vibe 2 5G is expected to be priced somewhere between Rs 11,999 and Rs 14,999. At that price, it will go up against well-known names like Redmi, Realme, Lava, Infinix, Poco, and Motorola, all fighting hard for the same budget-conscious buyer.

India’s budget smartphone market is one of the most competitive in the world. Buyers here want 5G connectivity, clean software, reliable battery, and good after-sales support, all under Rs 15,000. HMD has a real shot at winning over first-time smartphone buyers and those upgrading from older devices, if the Vibe 2 5G delivers battery life, clean software, and stays within the expected price range.

Also Read: OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,000mAh Battery, And High Refresh Rate — Check All Specs And Price

