OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,000mAh Battery, And High Refresh Rate — Check All Specs And Price

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Income Tax Department India rcb nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms Allahabad High Court gurugram news domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news bisexual controversy ATS Faridabad crime james vasanthan Income Tax Department India rcb nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms Allahabad High Court gurugram news domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news bisexual controversy ATS Faridabad crime james vasanthan Income Tax Department India rcb nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms Allahabad High Court gurugram news domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news bisexual controversy ATS Faridabad crime james vasanthan Income Tax Department India rcb nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms Allahabad High Court gurugram news domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news bisexual controversy ATS Faridabad crime james vasanthan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Income Tax Department India rcb nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms Allahabad High Court gurugram news domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news bisexual controversy ATS Faridabad crime james vasanthan Income Tax Department India rcb nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms Allahabad High Court gurugram news domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news bisexual controversy ATS Faridabad crime james vasanthan Income Tax Department India rcb nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms Allahabad High Court gurugram news domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news bisexual controversy ATS Faridabad crime james vasanthan Income Tax Department India rcb nida khan Ajay Pal Sharma breast implant rupture symptoms Allahabad High Court gurugram news domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news bisexual controversy ATS Faridabad crime james vasanthan
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,000mAh Battery, And High Refresh Rate — Check All Specs And Price

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,000mAh Battery, And High Refresh Rate — Check All Specs And Price

OnePlus has launched the Ace 6 Ultra in China with a Dimensity 9500 chipset, 8,000mAh battery, 165Hz display, and a starting price of around Rs 55,000.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra
OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 28, 2026 15:37:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,000mAh Battery, And High Refresh Rate — Check All Specs And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company OnePlus has rolled out OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra in Chinese market today i.e., 28th April 2026. This is the third device of the series, following the OnePlus Ace 6 and Ace 6T which were launched in December 2025. The company has also introduced a gaming controller for the Ace 6 Ultra. 

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra features and specifications

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra features a 6.78-inch flat LTPS BOE AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz. The company has tuned the screen and a dedicated touch chip for low-latency gaming. 

In terms of dimensions, the handset has a height of 162.3mm, width of 77.37mm, and thickness of 8.5mm, with a weight of 218 grams. The device features a metal frame and a glass rear panel. For durability, the device features IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications for resistance and dust and water. 

You Might Be Interested In

The newly launched handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. 

The device is packed with a massive 8,000mAh dual-cell battery supported by a 120W wired fast charging battery. The handset runs on Android 16 and consists of an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. 

In terms of optics, the device features dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 50MP and an 8MP ultra-wide lens whereas the front panel features a 16MP camera for selfie and video calling 

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Price 

The handset is launched at a starting price of CNY 4,000, which is roughly Rs 55,350. 

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite India Launch, Features, and Specifications

In India the company is launching the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite on 7th May which features a 6.72-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, scaling up to 144Hz. The display also supports up to 90 FPS in shooter titles and supports up to 144 FPS in running games.  

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset, built on a 4nm process and paired with UFS 3.1 storage. The company claimed the device over 1,030,00 on AnTuTu and includes a 5,300mm vapour chamber cooling system to help maintain stable performance.  

The handset is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery and the company claim that the device is capable of up to two days of usage on a single charge and it is designed to retain up to 80 per cent health even after up to six years of usage. The battery is supported by 45W SUPERVOOC wired charging.  

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a 50MP primary camera that supports 4K video recording, and the front panel houses an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling.  

For durability, the handset comes with MIL-STD-810H certification and runs on Android 16 based on OxygenOS 16.  

The upcoming smartphone will feature multiple AI powered tools such as Motion Photo with 4K support and several AI-based tools, consisting of an AI Perfect Shot, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Detail Boost, AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, and AI Reframe. The device also integrates Google’s Gemini AI features consisting of Gemini Live with camera and screen sharing support. 

Also Read: Realme C100x To Debut Soon: 8,000mAh Massive Battery, Android 16 OS, And Fast Charging, Check All Specs, Price And Launch Timeline

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: oneplus ace 6 ultra priceoneplus ace 6 ultra specs

RELATED News

Grand Theft Auto Online 420 Event: Free Rewards, Bonus Cash, And Discounts — Check Date, Time, And Latest Updates On GTA VI

BMW M440i Convertible To Debut Soon In India: 3.0L Engine, 18-Second Soft-Top Roof, And Sporty Performance With Luxury Features — Check All Details Inside

Meta Platforms Partners With Overview Energy: Facebook Data Centers To Be Powered By Space-Based Solar Energy—Check Initial Test And Commercial Supply Timeline

Realme C100x To Debut Soon: 8,000mAh Massive Battery, Android 16 OS, And Fast Charging, Check All Specs, Price And Launch Timeline

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite All Set To Debut: 7,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 7400 Chipset, And AI-Powered Features—Check All Specs And Launch Date

LATEST NEWS

Anant Ambani Offers Permanent Home To 80 Colombia Hippos To Vantara in Gujarat, Urges Government To Pause Lethal Removal Plan

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Nears Rs 200-Crore Mark Worldwide

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,000mAh Battery, And High Refresh Rate — Check All Specs And Price

Inside Aadhaar Redesign: What Is Changing In The New Aadhaar System, Why Update Is Being Introduced, And How It Will Impact Users Across India

ITR Filing 2026: 15 Common Mistakes In Income Tax Return Filing That Can Attract Up To 200% Penalty – Explained

Heartbreaking Moment For Virat Kohli’s Young Fan: Child Breaks Down In Tears After Being Ignored BY RCB Star During Autograph Attempt – WATCH Viral Video

When Will Sequel To 3 Idiots Release? Aamir Khan Makes A BIG Announcement 17 Years After Historic Run At Box Office: ‘Script Still Needs Some Work’

Jamia Millia Islamia: Massive Student Protest Erupts Over RSS-Linked ‘Yuva Kumbh’ Event, Heavy Police Deployed

TCS Nashik Explosive New Revelations: Nida Khan Forced Hindu Women Employee To Wear Burqa, Offer Namaz, Lured Her With Malaysia Job

‘Was Jerking-Off At Cycle Track’: Hyderabad Woman Alleged Man Masturbating on Busy Cycling Track In Front of Her at 6 AM, Highlights Harassment by ‘Auto Drivers, 55-Year-Old Men’

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,000mAh Battery, And High Refresh Rate — Check All Specs And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,000mAh Battery, And High Refresh Rate — Check All Specs And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,000mAh Battery, And High Refresh Rate — Check All Specs And Price
OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,000mAh Battery, And High Refresh Rate — Check All Specs And Price
OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,000mAh Battery, And High Refresh Rate — Check All Specs And Price
OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,000mAh Battery, And High Refresh Rate — Check All Specs And Price

QUICK LINKS