OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Launch: Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 8,000mAh Battery, And High Refresh Rate — Check All Specs And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company OnePlus has rolled out OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra in Chinese market today i.e., 28th April 2026. This is the third device of the series, following the OnePlus Ace 6 and Ace 6T which were launched in December 2025. The company has also introduced a gaming controller for the Ace 6 Ultra.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra features and specifications

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra features a 6.78-inch flat LTPS BOE AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz. The company has tuned the screen and a dedicated touch chip for low-latency gaming.

The newly launched handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

The device is packed with a massive 8,000mAh dual-cell battery supported by a 120W wired fast charging battery. The handset runs on Android 16 and consists of an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

In terms of optics, the device features dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 50MP and an 8MP ultra-wide lens whereas the front panel features a 16MP camera for selfie and video calling

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Price

The handset is launched at a starting price of CNY 4,000, which is roughly Rs 55,350.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite India Launch, Features, and Specifications

In India the company is launching the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite on 7th May which features a 6.72-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, scaling up to 144Hz. The display also supports up to 90 FPS in shooter titles and supports up to 144 FPS in running games.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset, built on a 4nm process and paired with UFS 3.1 storage. The company claimed the device over 1,030,00 on AnTuTu and includes a 5,300mm vapour chamber cooling system to help maintain stable performance.

The handset is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery and the company claim that the device is capable of up to two days of usage on a single charge and it is designed to retain up to 80 per cent health even after up to six years of usage. The battery is supported by 45W SUPERVOOC wired charging.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a 50MP primary camera that supports 4K video recording, and the front panel houses an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling.

For durability, the handset comes with MIL-STD-810H certification and runs on Android 16 based on OxygenOS 16.

The upcoming smartphone will feature multiple AI powered tools such as Motion Photo with 4K support and several AI-based tools, consisting of an AI Perfect Shot, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Detail Boost, AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, and AI Reframe. The device also integrates Google’s Gemini AI features consisting of Gemini Live with camera and screen sharing support.