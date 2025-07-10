Madhubala Forever: 10 Stunning Looks Of The ‘Venus of Indian Cinema’ – In Pics

Madhubala, often hailed as the ‘Venus of Indian Cinema’, was more than just a pretty face. With her radiant smile, expressive eyes, and effortless elegance, she became the epitome of timeless beauty in Bollywood. From regal period costumes to breezy contemporary styles, Madhubala’s looks continue to inspire generations. Here’s a look at 10 of her most stunning and unforgettable appearances on and off screen.