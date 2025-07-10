LIVE TV
  Madhubala Forever: 10 Stunning Looks Of The 'Venus of Indian Cinema' – In Pics

Madhubala Forever: 10 Stunning Looks Of The ‘Venus of Indian Cinema’ – In Pics

Madhubala, often hailed as the ‘Venus of Indian Cinema’, was more than just a pretty face. With her radiant smile, expressive eyes, and effortless elegance, she became the epitome of timeless beauty in Bollywood. From regal period costumes to breezy contemporary styles, Madhubala’s looks continue to inspire generations. Here’s a look at 10 of her most stunning and unforgettable appearances on and off screen.

By: Aradhna Khurana Last Updated: July 10, 2025 | 6:13 PM IST
Madhubala Forever: 10 Stunning Looks Of The ‘Venus of Indian Cinema’ – In Pics - Gallery Image
1/10

Venus of Indian Cinema

Madhubala’s ethereal beauty and timeless charm earned her the title ‘Venus of Indian Cinema’. From elaborate costumes to simple sarees, she carried every look with unmatched grace

Madhubala Forever: 10 Stunning Looks Of The ‘Venus of Indian Cinema’ – In Pics - Gallery Image
2/10

Mughal-e-Azam’s Anarkali Avatar

Her iconic portrayal of Anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam is unforgettable. The richly embroidered outfits and her delicate expressions made her an eternal symbol of royal beauty.

Madhubala Forever: 10 Stunning Looks Of The ‘Venus of Indian Cinema’ – In Pics - Gallery Image
3/10

Glamour in Howrah Bridge

Madhubala oozed glamour in Howrah Bridge, especially in the song, “Aaiye Meharbaan”, where her stylish dresses and coiffed hair defined 1950s sophistication.

Madhubala Forever: 10 Stunning Looks Of The ‘Venus of Indian Cinema’ – In Pics - Gallery Image
4/10

Simplicity in Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi

In this light-hearted classic, Madhubala’s girl-next-door charm in elegant cotton sarees and minimal makeup stole hearts.

Madhubala Forever: 10 Stunning Looks Of The ‘Venus of Indian Cinema’ – In Pics - Gallery Image
5/10

Romantic Beauty in Barsaat Ki Raat

Whether draped in delicate sarees or adorned with subtle accessories, Madhubala’s romantic on-screen appearances in films like Barsaat Ki Raat showcased her luminous beauty.

Madhubala Forever: 10 Stunning Looks Of The ‘Venus of Indian Cinema’ – In Pics - Gallery Image
6/10

Western Chic in Mr. & Mrs. '55

She brought a breezy modernity to Mr. & Mrs. '55, wearing western dresses and skirts that reflected post-independence India’s evolving fashion.

Madhubala Forever: 10 Stunning Looks Of The ‘Venus of Indian Cinema’ – In Pics - Gallery Image
7/10

Saree Elegance in Kala Pani

The song “Achha Ji Main Haari” from Kala Pani saw Madhubala in sheer sarees paired with her playful expressions.

Madhubala Forever: 10 Stunning Looks Of The ‘Venus of Indian Cinema’ – In Pics - Gallery Image
8/10

Ethereal Beauty in Studio Portraits

Offscreen, her studio portraits — often with soft lighting and graceful poses — showcase her as an icon whose beauty transcends time.

Madhubala Forever: 10 Stunning Looks Of The ‘Venus of Indian Cinema’ – In Pics - Gallery Image
9/10

The Timeless Madhubala

Even decades after her untimely death, Madhubala’s style remains an inspiration. Her looks combined innocence, sensuality, and elegance like no other.

Madhubala Forever: 10 Stunning Looks Of The ‘Venus of Indian Cinema’ – In Pics - Gallery Image
10/10

Regal Look in Amar

In Amar, she embodied grace in traditional Indian attire, her soulful eyes and understated elegance adding depth to every frame.

Madhubala Forever: 10 Stunning Looks Of The ‘Venus of Indian Cinema’ – In Pics - Gallery Image

