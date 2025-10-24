Malaika Arora’s Hottest Dance Performances: You Won’t Believe How Sexy She Looks In These Item Numbers!

Malaika Arora just turned 50 on 23 October 2025! She is one of Bollywood’s most glamorous stars, known for her sizzling dance numbers and impressive fitness goals. Here are 6 of Malaika Arora’s best item numbers to celebrate how she’s aging like fine wine: