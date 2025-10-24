Malaika Arora’s Hottest Dance Performances: You Won’t Believe How Sexy She Looks In These Item Numbers!
Malaika Arora just turned 50 on 23 October 2025! She is one of Bollywood’s most glamorous stars, known for her sizzling dance numbers and impressive fitness goals. Here are 6 of Malaika Arora’s best item numbers to celebrate how she’s aging like fine wine:
Chaiyya Chaiyya (1998)
Malaika reportedly rehearsed for weeks in tough conditions to perfect every step. She danced on top of a moving train with Shah Rukh Khan, making the song iconic.
Munni Badnaam Hui (2010)
Malaika's sizzling performance turned the song into a nationwide sensation. Fans loved her energetic expressions and signature dance steps.
Anarkali Disco Chali (2012)
It is a fusion of disco beats with classic Anarkali style. It became a popular party track and dance performance favorite.
Maahi Ve (2002)
It is known for Malaika's pole dance segment, unusual for Bollywood at the time. This song combines Indian dance expressions with western-style moves.
Hoth Rasiley (2007)
It is a fun and flirty number highlighting Malaika's playful side. It continues to be remembered as a light-hearted item number gem.
Aap Jaisa Koi (2022)
It marked Malaika's comeback after a few years' gap. It has high energy choreography matching her signature glam and confidence.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.