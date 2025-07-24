- Home>
- Photos»
- Mandakini’s White Saree Scene Left India Shocked- Nearly Got Ram Teri Ganga Maili Banned
Mandakini’s White Saree Scene Left India Shocked- Nearly Got Ram Teri Ganga Maili Banned
In 1985, the iconic director Raj Kapoor debuted a film that made a significant impact at the box office. Before this, his movie Satyam Shivam Sundaram had captivated audiences with Zeenat Aman’s audacious performance. Likewise, in Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), Raj Kapoor presented Mandakini in an extraordinarily bold role that rendered viewers awestruck.
Ram Teri Ganga Maili Female Lead
Actress Mandakini made her debut in the Bollywood industry through Ram Teri Ganga Maili, one of her best remembered roles. She also played iconic roles in blockbuster movies, including Dance Dance, Kahan Hai Kanoon, and Pyaar Karke Dekho.
What is the Ram Teri Ganga Maili Controversy?
The iconic movie made headlines not only for the All-time Blockbuster but also for the most controversial waterfall scene, which sparked outrage for its raw visuals.
What was the Waterfall Scene?
The most controversial moment in the film was the most spoken waterfall bathing scene. Mandakini was in a wet, white, sheer saree with no blouse underneath, which was criticized later.
Ram Teri Ganga Maili Nearly Got Banned?
Ram Teri Ganga Maili sparked a censorship debate in India. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave the movie a U (Universal) certification, which means the film is fit for audiences of all age groups. This raised questions about how sensual content was cleared without cuts.
What Motivated Raj Kapoor for the Waterfall Scene?
With the iconic waterfall scene, Raj Kapoor experimented with Zeenat, which was a success. He introduced another Bollywood actress to perform a similar act, which was a blockbuster. But some critics accused him of using female sensuality to sell films. Raj Kapoor backed up by saying the scene portrays the character’s vulnerability and the ‘corruption’ of pure love.
How Does It Affect Mandakini’s Image?
Mandakini rose to fame with this movie, which made her a household name, but it also typecast her as a bold actress, which later led to a struggle for her to shake off that image.
Why Mandakini Vanished From the Bollywood Industry?
Mandakini decided to bid adieu to the industry after the Zordaar movie. She got married to a former Buddhist monk, Dr. Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur, and now she embraces Buddhism.
Disclaimer
This Photo Gallery is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The content discusses scenes from a publicly released film. We do not intend to sensationalize or offend any individual, group, or belief.