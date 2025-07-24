Mandakini’s White Saree Scene Left India Shocked- Nearly Got Ram Teri Ganga Maili Banned

What Motivated Raj Kapoor for the Waterfall Scene?

With the iconic waterfall scene, Raj Kapoor experimented with Zeenat, which was a success. He introduced another Bollywood actress to perform a similar act, which was a blockbuster. But some critics accused him of using female sensuality to sell films. Raj Kapoor backed up by saying the scene portrays the character’s vulnerability and the ‘corruption’ of pure love.