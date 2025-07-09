Miley Cyrus: Fashion Choices That Stirred Controversy
Miley Cyrus has always been known for her bold and daring fashion choices, but some of her outfits have sparked significant controversy and made headlines for all the wrong reasons. From provocative ensembles that pushed the boundaries of conventional style to bizarre accessories that left fans puzzled, Miley’s wardrobe decisions have often overshadowed her musical talent. In this photo gallery, we take a closer look at some of the most talked-about outfits from Miley Cyrus that ignited debates and divided opinions among fans and critics alike. Each outfit tells a story of her fearless approach to fashion, illustrating how her style evolution mirrors her personal journey in the public eye.
Miley Cyrus at the 2015 VMAs: The Sequined Bodysuit Controversy
This striking image captures Miley Cyrus in her eye-catching sequined bodysuit during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. The outfit, while dazzling, ignited discussions about originality in fashion due to its similarities to designs by Discount Universe.
Miley Cyrus at the 2025 Oscars: A Bold Hairstyle Statement
This captivating image features Miley Cyrus at the 2025 Oscars, showcasing her gelled updo and bleached eyebrows. The hairstyle, while eye-catching, garnered both praise and criticism for its dramatic flair, leading to debates about its impact on her overall look.
Miley Cyrus' Daring Sheer Dress: A Bold Promotion
This stunning image captures Miley Cyrus in a completely sheer black dress during her album promotion in 2025. The outfit's revealing nature sparked discussions about its risqué appeal, showcasing Cyrus' fearless approach to fashion.
Miley Cyrus' Wardrobe Malfunction: Shredded Silver Top on Stage
This dynamic image captures the moment Miley Cyrus faced a wardrobe malfunction during her performance, showcasing her shredded silver top that began to fall apart. The incident became a notable highlight, reflecting her ability to handle unexpected situations with grace.
Miley Cyrus for Paper Magazine: A Bold Statement
This striking image features Miley Cyrus in her 2015 Paper magazine photoshoot, where she posed nude with a pig. The provocative nature of the shoot ignited discussions about nudity, sexuality, and artistic expression.
Miley Cyrus' 2021 New Year's Eve Concert: A Wardrobe Malfunction
This captivating image captures Miley Cyrus during her 2021 New Year's Eve concert, where she experienced a wardrobe malfunction while performing "Party in the USA." Her quick change and humorous response made the moment memorable for fans.