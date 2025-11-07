LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Blast At Indonesia mosque Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath ATS asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Blast At Indonesia mosque Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath ATS asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Blast At Indonesia mosque Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath ATS asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Blast At Indonesia mosque Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath ATS
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Blast At Indonesia mosque Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath ATS asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Blast At Indonesia mosque Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath ATS asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Blast At Indonesia mosque Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath ATS asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Blast At Indonesia mosque Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath ATS
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Hasin Jahan EXPOSED: Mohammad Shami’s Wife, Attempted Murder Case & Other Ongoing Controversies Explained

Hasin Jahan EXPOSED: Mohammad Shami’s Wife, Attempted Murder Case & Other Ongoing Controversies Explained

Hasin Jahan, ex-wife of Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami, has been in the headlines for her shocking allegations and legal battles. From accusing Shami of domestic abuse and infidelity to claiming an attempted murder, her story has stirred massive controversy in the cricket world. Here’s everything you need to know about Hasin Jahan.

By: Last Updated: November 7, 2025 | 4:44 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who is Hasin Jahan?
1/7

Who is Hasin Jahan?

Hasin Jahan was a Kolkata based model and cheerleader before marrying Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami in 2014. The couple has a daughter together born in 2015.

Mohd. Shami & Hasin Jahan Divorce News
2/7

Mohd. Shami & Hasin Jahan Divorce News

Once seen as a happy cricket couple, their relationship turned bitter after her shocking social media posts in 2018.

Hasin Jahan Accusations on Mohammad Shami
3/7

Hasin Jahan Accusations on Mohammad Shami

In 2018, Hasin Jahan accused Mohammad Shami of having multiple affairs and mentally and physically abusing her. She also alleged dowry harassment.

Hasin Jahan Legal Notice

The legal fight between the two has continued for years. In January 2025, the Calcutta High Court ordered Shami to pay ₹4 lakh per month in maintenance- ₹1.5 lakh for Hasin and ₹2.5 lakh for their daughter.

Hasin Jahan Viral 2025 Video Controversy
5/7

Hasin Jahan Viral 2025 Video Controversy

In mid-2025, Hasin Jahan again went viral after a video surfaced showing her ina physical altercation with a neighbour. The incident led to fresh headlines and online criticism, with many calling her "exposed" for her aggressive behavior.

Hasin Jahan Murder Accusations
6/7

Hasin Jahan Murder Accusations

An FIR has been lodged against Hasin and Arshi, with their neighbour claiming charges of attempted to murder. The incident of Hasin pushing the lady has been caught on camera in the now-viral clip.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS