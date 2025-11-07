Hasin Jahan EXPOSED: Mohammad Shami’s Wife, Attempted Murder Case & Other Ongoing Controversies Explained
Hasin Jahan, ex-wife of Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami, has been in the headlines for her shocking allegations and legal battles. From accusing Shami of domestic abuse and infidelity to claiming an attempted murder, her story has stirred massive controversy in the cricket world. Here’s everything you need to know about Hasin Jahan.
Who is Hasin Jahan?
Hasin Jahan was a Kolkata based model and cheerleader before marrying Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami in 2014. The couple has a daughter together born in 2015.
Mohd. Shami & Hasin Jahan Divorce News
Once seen as a happy cricket couple, their relationship turned bitter after her shocking social media posts in 2018.
Hasin Jahan Accusations on Mohammad Shami
In 2018, Hasin Jahan accused Mohammad Shami of having multiple affairs and mentally and physically abusing her. She also alleged dowry harassment.
Hasin Jahan Legal Notice
The legal fight between the two has continued for years. In January 2025, the Calcutta High Court ordered Shami to pay ₹4 lakh per month in maintenance- ₹1.5 lakh for Hasin and ₹2.5 lakh for their daughter.
Hasin Jahan Viral 2025 Video Controversy
In mid-2025, Hasin Jahan again went viral after a video surfaced showing her ina physical altercation with a neighbour. The incident led to fresh headlines and online criticism, with many calling her "exposed" for her aggressive behavior.
Hasin Jahan Murder Accusations
An FIR has been lodged against Hasin and Arshi, with their neighbour claiming charges of attempted to murder. The incident of Hasin pushing the lady has been caught on camera in the now-viral clip.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.