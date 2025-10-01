LIVE TV
  • Most Googled Celebrities of 2025: Who Made It to the Top List

Most Googled Celebrities of 2025: Who Made It to the Top List

This list highlights the most Googled celebrities of 2025, featuring figures who dominated global attention across politics, sports, music, and entertainment. Topping the search charts are Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Taylor Swift, BTS V (Kim Taehyung), Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi, each making headlines for their achievements, cultural influence, and ongoing public presence.

By: Last Updated: October 1, 2025 | 2:23 PM IST
Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Donald Trump led searches in 2025 due to his presidential comeback, controversial decisions, and ongoing media spotlight as President.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Elon Musk ranked high, trending for his role in Tesla, SpaceX, X, and bold moves in tech, AI, and finance.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, Grammy wins, and powerful cultural impact kept her among the most searched global celebrities.

BTS V (Kim Taehyung)
BTS V (Kim Taehyung)

BTS V trended worldwide, thanks to solo music, viral social moments, and dominating fashion headlines in dozens of countries.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary football career, new records with Al Nassr, and immense social media reach made him a top 2025 search.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi remained viral due to on-field brilliance, his Inter Miami run, World Cup glory, and continuing football rivalry debates.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Rankings and popularity are based on available search data; trends may vary over time due to new events or sources.

