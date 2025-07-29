LIVE TV
  Nag Panchami 2025: Astrological Remedies and Donations for Every Zodiac Sign

Nag Panchami 2025: Astrological Remedies and Donations for Every Zodiac Sign

Nag Panchami, celebrated with reverence and devotion, is believed to be a powerful time to seek protection from negativity and connect with divine energies. Each zodiac sign has specific karmic tendencies, and making a symbolic donation on this sacred day can help in inviting prosperity.

By: Last Updated: July 29, 2025 | 8:56 PM IST
1/13

Leo: Donate jaggery or copper vessels

Ruled by the sun, Leo's often battle ego based challenges. Donating warm, golden toned items like jaggery or copper can invite humility.

2/13

Virgo: Donate Green vegetables or books

Virgos may carry mental burdens. Donating nourishing items clears overthinking energy and make people more peaceful.

3/13

Libra: Donate perfume or beauty products

Libras value harmony and beauty. Offering items related to fragrance or adornment helps cleanse vanity based karma.

4/13

Scorpio: Donate black sesame seeds or blankets

Scorpio carries deep karmic intensity. Donating items like black sesame or warm fabrics help neutralize negativity.

5/13

Sagittarius: Donate yellow clothes or Turmeric

Optimistic but often scattered, benefit from grounding. Often yellow items stabilize their energy.

6/13

Capricorn: Donate iron utensils or mustard oil

They carry the weight of responsibilities. Donating sturdy or earthy items helps release karmic burdens.

7/13

Aquarius: Donate Blue clothing or black grand

Visionary but emotionally distant Aquarians benefit from grounding acts. Donating dark hued items clears emotional blockages.

8/13

Pisces: Donate sandalwood or camphor

Empathetic and dreamy, Pisces often absorbs other energies. Donating fragrant purifiers like sandalwood or camphor helps them cleanse their aura.

9/13

Aries: Donate Red Cloth

This sign is ruled by Mars, a fiery sign often entangled in impulsive actions. Donating red cloth helps soothe this energy, especially in relationships and health.

10/13

Taurus: Donate rice or milk

Donating white items like rice or milk helps release material attachments and brings peace and prosperity.

11/13

Gemini: Donate Green Bangles or Moong Dal

Gemini thrive on communication but many struggle with restlessness. Donating green colored items aligns their energy with calmness.

12/13

Cancer: Donate Silver items or white sweets

Sensitive cancer signs are deeply emotional. Offering silver or white sweets help purify emotional karma and strengthens familial harmony.

13/13

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for general knowledge purposes only, Astrology is not a science so you are not bound to accept it.

