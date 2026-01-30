LIVE TV
  • Online Liquor Delivery in India: States in India Where Alcohol Home Delivery Is Legal

Online Liquor Delivery in India: States in India Where Alcohol Home Delivery Is Legal

Online alcohol delivery in India is still restricted and varies widely by state laws. While many regions ban home delivery completely, a few states have introduced regulated systems through licensed apps or government-approved platforms, mainly to control illegal sales and improve convenience for verified adult consumers.

Published: January 30, 2026 16:18:23 IST
Maharashtra
1/6
States in India Where Alcohol Home Delivery Is Legal

Maharashtra

Maharashtra permits limited home delivery through licensed vendors strict age verification mandatory government rules apply availability differs by city and zone regulations

West Bengal
2/6

West Bengal

West Bengal allows regulated online alcohol orders via approved portals ID checks compulsory delivery handled only by authorized stores under excise monitoring

Odisha
3/6

Odisha

Odisha introduced structured digital liquor sales using official apps enabling doorstep delivery restricted timings quantity limits and licensed retailer participation only

Jharkhand
4/6

Jharkhand

Jharkhand permits controlled online alcohol purchase through state supported platforms verification required excise supervision active and delivery restricted to eligible adults

Chhattisgarh
5/6

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh experimented with government backed alcohol delivery services allowing residents to order online under strict identity checks and regulated supply chains

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

Alcohol delivery laws in India change frequently and differ by district, city, and time period. Availability, rules, and permitted platforms may vary. This content is for informational purposes only and does not encourage underage drinking or illegal purchases. Always verify local excise regulations and age requirements before ordering alcohol online.

