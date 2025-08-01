Priyanka Chopra Rejected These 5 Blockbusters: Guess Who Got the Roles?
Discover the 5 blockbuster films that Priyanka Chopra passed on and the talented actors who eventually landed the roles. From surprise casting swaps to standout performances, this article explores how turning down these hits shaped both her journey and the careers of others. A fascinating look at “what if” moments in Bollywood and Hollywood success stories.
Priyanka Chopra's Biggest Blockbuster Rejections
We look at five films that Priyanka Chopra passed on and the actors who took the roles. Each gained notoriety for the iconic roles initially ascribed to Chopra.
Ghajini
Priyanka passed on playing the female lead in Ghajini. Asin took over for the role and received much praise for her debut performance.
Cocktail
Priyanka turned down Veronica in Cocktail, which ultimately was played with boldness and charm by Deepika Padukone.
Race 2
Priyanka was not able to play a role in Race 2 due to scheduling conflicts, and Deepika Padukone ended up taking on the glam role of Alina.
2 States
Priyanka declined the chance to play Ananya in 2 States, which later went to Alia Bhatt and was a hit for fans.
Sultan
Priyanka rejected the lead in Sultan, which Anushka Sharma coiffed excellently in her portrayal of wrestler Aarfa Ali Khan
