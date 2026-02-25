LIVE TV
  • Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi Update: Star Cast, Story, Music by AR Rahman & Why It’s 2026’s Most Awaited Film

Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi Update: Star Cast, Story, Music by AR Rahman & Why It’s 2026’s Most Awaited Film

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s pan India film Peddi is already creating massive buzz ahead of its release. From its new release date to the powerful cast, rural sports backdrop and AR Rahman’s music, the film promises a grand cinematic experience. Here’s everything you need to know about one of the most awaited South Indian movies of 2026.

Published: February 25, 2026 17:56:02 IST
Peddi Release Date Confirmed
1/6
Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi Update: Star Cast, Story, Music by AR Rahman & Why It’s 2026’s Most Awaited Film

Peddi Release Date Confirmed

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s much awaited pan India film Peddi is now set to release in theatres on 30 April 2026. The makers postponed the earlier March date to ensure a bigger solo box office window and a grand cinematic experience for fans.

First Collaboration of Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor
2/6

First Collaboration of Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor

Peddi marks the first on-screen pairing of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi plays Achiyamma, a powerful and vibrant character that adds emotional depth and charm to the story.

Stellar Cast & Crew
3/6

Stellar Cast & Crew

The film features a strong supporting cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. It is directed by Buchi Babu Sana with music by AR Rahman, promising a massive pan-India scale and high production value.

Genre, Scale & Story Setting
4/6

Genre, Scale & Story Setting

Peddi is mounted as a rural sports action drama with a powerful, rugged transformation by Ram Charan. The film is shot across multiple locations to create a visually rich and authentic backdrop.

Peddi Team Celebrates Rathnavelu on Set
5/6

Peddi Team Celebrates Rathnavelu on Set

The Peddi team celebrated cinematographer R. Rathnavelu’s birthday with special on-set moments. Ram Charan praised his magical visuals, while director Buchi Babu Sana shared a candid selfie. The makers also teased the film’s raw look, starring Janhvi Kapoor with music by A. R. Rahman.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The information is based on official updates, social media posts and publicly available reports. Details regarding Peddi may change as per the makers’ announcements.

