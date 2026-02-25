Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi Update: Star Cast, Story, Music by AR Rahman & Why It’s 2026’s Most Awaited Film
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s pan India film Peddi is already creating massive buzz ahead of its release. From its new release date to the powerful cast, rural sports backdrop and AR Rahman’s music, the film promises a grand cinematic experience. Here’s everything you need to know about one of the most awaited South Indian movies of 2026.
Peddi Release Date Confirmed
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s much awaited pan India film Peddi is now set to release in theatres on 30 April 2026. The makers postponed the earlier March date to ensure a bigger solo box office window and a grand cinematic experience for fans.
First Collaboration of Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor
Peddi marks the first on-screen pairing of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi plays Achiyamma, a powerful and vibrant character that adds emotional depth and charm to the story.
Stellar Cast & Crew
The film features a strong supporting cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. It is directed by Buchi Babu Sana with music by AR Rahman, promising a massive pan-India scale and high production value.
Genre, Scale & Story Setting
Peddi is mounted as a rural sports action drama with a powerful, rugged transformation by Ram Charan. The film is shot across multiple locations to create a visually rich and authentic backdrop.
Peddi Team Celebrates Rathnavelu on Set
The Peddi team celebrated cinematographer R. Rathnavelu’s birthday with special on-set moments. Ram Charan praised his magical visuals, while director Buchi Babu Sana shared a candid selfie. The makers also teased the film’s raw look, starring Janhvi Kapoor with music by A. R. Rahman.
Disclaimer
The information is based on official updates, social media posts and publicly available reports. Details regarding Peddi may change as per the makers’ announcements.