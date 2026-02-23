Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Officially Announce ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’- Know All About Wedding Date, Destination, Reception Details and More

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially confirmed their relationship status, and the internet is buzzing with excitement. The adored pair announced their special day will be titled “The Wedding of VIROSH”, a name deeply rooted in years of shared moments, affection, and the unwavering support of their fandom. Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding date, wedding venue, reception date, venue, and more.