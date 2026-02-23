Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Officially Announce ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’- Know All About Wedding Date, Destination, Reception Details and More
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially confirmed their relationship status, and the internet is buzzing with excitement. The adored pair announced their special day will be titled “The Wedding of VIROSH”, a name deeply rooted in years of shared moments, affection, and the unwavering support of their fandom. Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding date, wedding venue, reception date, venue, and more.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Note: The Wedding of VIROSH
In a heartfelt note, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shared that the name “VIROSH” wasn’t created by wedding planners or inspired by family customs. Rather, it originated from their fans, who, long before marriage was on the horizon, affectionately merged their names to coin “VIROSH.”
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Date
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly tying the knot on February 26, 2026. The couple is anticipated to take a break from their overloaded work schedule for the grand wedding.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Venue
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are said to have held a private engagement ceremony in October last year at Vijay’s residence in Hyderabad. Now, a circulating video suggests that wedding preparations have already begun at a heritage property in Udaipur.
Who Are going to Attend Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Wedding?
According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have set a limited guest list, including Sandeep Vanga and a few actors and filmmakers Vijay has worked with.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are going to hold a lavish wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4. The grand reception will be attended by their close friends and family members.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Engagement
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got engaged in a private ceremony at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence during the first week of October 25. The intimate event was attended only by close family members.