Restaurant-style creamy Alfredo pasta made at home with fresh ingredients
Recreate the magic of restaurant-style creamy Alfredo pasta at home with fresh ingredients. Cook fettuccine to al dente perfection, then toss it in a rich sauce made of butter, garlic, heavy cream, and Parmesan cheese. A hint of nutmeg adds depth, while fresh parsley gives a vibrant finish. Simple yet indulgent, this homemade Alfredo is perfect for a cozy dinner, offering authentic flavors without stepping out.
Ingredients
Fresh fettuccine pasta, butter, garlic, heavy cream, Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, and parsley for garnish.
Cooking Pasta
Boil salted water and cook pasta to al dente texture. Drain and set aside gently.
Preparing the Sauce
Melt butter, sauté minced garlic until fragrant, then add heavy cream and simmer gently.
Adding Cheese and Seasoning
Mix in freshly grated Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, and a pinch of nutmeg for richness.
Combining Pasta and Sauce
Toss cooked pasta into the creamy sauce, coating evenly. Add pasta water if sauce is thick.
Serving and Garnishing
Serve hot topped with chopped parsley. Enjoy authentic, creamy, restaurant-style Alfredo pasta made fresh at home.
Disclaimer
This recipe is for informational and culinary purposes only. Nutritional values may vary depending on ingredients used. Adjust seasonings and portions as per dietary needs and personal preferences.