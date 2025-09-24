LIVE TV
  Restaurant-style creamy Alfredo pasta made at home with fresh ingredients

Restaurant-style creamy Alfredo pasta made at home with fresh ingredients

Recreate the magic of restaurant-style creamy Alfredo pasta at home with fresh ingredients. Cook fettuccine to al dente perfection, then toss it in a rich sauce made of butter, garlic, heavy cream, and Parmesan cheese. A hint of nutmeg adds depth, while fresh parsley gives a vibrant finish. Simple yet indulgent, this homemade Alfredo is perfect for a cozy dinner, offering authentic flavors without stepping out.

September 24, 2025 | 11:46 AM IST
Ingredients
1/7

Ingredients

Fresh fettuccine pasta, butter, garlic, heavy cream, Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, and parsley for garnish.

Cooking Pasta
2/7

Cooking Pasta

Boil salted water and cook pasta to al dente texture. Drain and set aside gently.

Preparing the Sauce
3/7

Preparing the Sauce

Melt butter, sauté minced garlic until fragrant, then add heavy cream and simmer gently.

Adding Cheese and Seasoning
4/7

Adding Cheese and Seasoning

Mix in freshly grated Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, and a pinch of nutmeg for richness.

Combining Pasta and Sauce
5/7

Combining Pasta and Sauce

Toss cooked pasta into the creamy sauce, coating evenly. Add pasta water if sauce is thick.

Serving and Garnishing
6/7

Serving and Garnishing

Serve hot topped with chopped parsley. Enjoy authentic, creamy, restaurant-style Alfredo pasta made fresh at home.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This recipe is for informational and culinary purposes only. Nutritional values may vary depending on ingredients used. Adjust seasonings and portions as per dietary needs and personal preferences.

