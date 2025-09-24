Restaurant-style creamy Alfredo pasta made at home with fresh ingredients

Recreate the magic of restaurant-style creamy Alfredo pasta at home with fresh ingredients. Cook fettuccine to al dente perfection, then toss it in a rich sauce made of butter, garlic, heavy cream, and Parmesan cheese. A hint of nutmeg adds depth, while fresh parsley gives a vibrant finish. Simple yet indulgent, this homemade Alfredo is perfect for a cozy dinner, offering authentic flavors without stepping out.