LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Chennai news delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Chennai news delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Chennai news delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Chennai news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Chennai news delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Chennai news delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Chennai news delhi Faqeer singer actor songs list Francesca Orsini Asian Youth Games china trump Donald Trump Putin meeting Chennai news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Rishabh Tandon’s Top Hit Songs: From ‘Yeh Ashiqui’ to ‘Ishq Fakeerana’

Rishabh Tandon’s Top Hit Songs: From ‘Yeh Ashiqui’ to ‘Ishq Fakeerana’

Rishabh Tandon’s music beautifully weaves emotion, spirituality, and patriotism into soulful melodies. From romantic tracks like Yeh Ashiqui, Ishq Fakeerana, and Chand Tu to spiritual masterpieces like Fakeer Ki Zubaani and Om Namah Shivaya, and the patriotic anthem Hindustan, his songs reflect depth, devotion, and passion. Each composition carries heartfelt lyrics, captivating vocals, and a unique musical identity that resonates deeply with listeners.

By: Last Updated: October 22, 2025 | 9:53 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Yeh Ashiqui
1/7

Yeh Ashiqui

This beguiling romantic song conveys feelings of love and longing with a smooth vocal performance and a heartfelt lyric composition.

Ishq Fakeerana
2/7

Ishq Fakeerana

This passionate song showcases the mystical side of love through mesmerizing vocals, poetic lyrics, and captivating song composition.

Chand Tu
3/7

Chand Tu

This dreamy romantic song has Tandon singing in soothing melodic form to a space theme of eternal love under the moonlight.

Fakeer Ki Zubaani
4/7

Fakeer Ki Zubaani

This song speaks of deep spirituality and self-awareness, from a place where Tandon carries devotion in raw emotional and lyrical language to convey messages of peace and spiritual awakening of the soul.

Om Namah Shivaya
5/7

Om Namah Shivaya

In this singular spiritual rendition, Rishabh Tandon speaks in serenity divinely. Traditional chants with contemporary soundscapes make a soundscape to the feelings of devotion and serenity.

Hindustan
6/7

Hindustan

This patriotic song speaks of love and unity to country, as bold and proud a vocal presentation can express the spirit of India.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

All song descriptions are based on artistic interpretation and available musical details. Titles, lyrics, and compositions belong to their respective creators and rights holders. The content is intended for informational and promotional purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS