Road Trip Ideas To Hill Stations Near Mohali
Mohali is not just a fast developing city in Punjab, it is also a perfect starting point for hill station getaways. Here is a list of 10 hill stations near Mohali that are perfect for your next nature escape!
Kasauli (60 km)
Kasauli is a hill town with British-era architecture, peaceful vibes and lush pine forests. Visit the Sunset Point, Christ Church and Gilbert Yael for an amazing experience.
Parwanoo (40 km)
It is full of orchads and cable cars. It's a quiet spot on the Chandigarh Shimla highway known for its Timber Trail Cable car rides and scenic views of the Shivaliks.
Solan (67 km)
This is the Mushroom Capital Of India. It is known for its architectural research institutes and brewery heritage. If you are looking for a quiet escape with pleasant whether and ancient monasteries, this place is just for you!
Shimla (120 km)
It is known as the queen of hills. A bustling capital city offering The Ridge, Jakhoo Temple, Toy train rides and the famous Mall Road.
Chail (107 km)
Once a summer retreat for fhe Maharaja of Patiala, Chail is a home to the world's highest cricket ground. Do not forget to visit the Chail Palace and serene cedar forests.
Nahan (95 km)
It is a hidden gem of Himachal, offering many dpots such as Renuka Lake, Suketi Fossil Park and ancient temples. If you want to ditch the crowd and go to an offbeat alternative, you should go there.
Barog (65 km)
A small village on the Kalka-Shimla railway route, known for its "haunted funnel" and fog cidered hills. A peaceful and misty retreat for nature lovers.
