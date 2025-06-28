Live Tv
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
  • Shefali Jariwala Most Controversial Moments in Big Boss Season 13

Shefali Jariwala, also known as the Kanta Laga girl, was a beloved personality who gained recognition for her stunning presence on Big Boss 13. Her journey was full of strong opinions and fearless moment but she also faced backlash for many controversies. As we remember her after untimely passing, take a look at 7 significant moment from her Big Boss journey.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: June 28, 2025 | 3:12 PM IST
Shefali Jariwala Most Controversial Moments in Big Boss Season 13 - Gallery Image
1/7

With Mahira Sharma

Shefali Jariwala mocked Mahira Sharma's lips. Along with Rashmi Desai, she made a doll with oversize lips to insult Mahira.

Shefali Jariwala Most Controversial Moments in Big Boss Season 13 - Gallery Image
2/7

With Shehnaaz Gill

She called Shehnaaz gill a "sumo wrestler". She faced backlash for body-shaming Shehnaaz during a fight in the kitchen.

Shefali Jariwala Most Controversial Moments in Big Boss Season 13 - Gallery Image
3/7

With Siddharth Shukla

She was called a compulsive liar by Siddharth Shukla. He nominated her dramatically with a fake wooden dagger and accused her of dishonesty.

Shefali Jariwala Most Controversial Moments in Big Boss Season 13 - Gallery Image
4/7

With Himanshi

Shefali was accused of bias during the captaincy task. She was slammed for supporting Himanshi and changing her stance when Salman Khan questioned her.

Shefali Jariwala Most Controversial Moments in Big Boss Season 13 - Gallery Image
5/7

With Asim Riaz

Shefali got to close to Asim Riaz. Her physical closeness with Asim sparked gossip and created tension in the house.

Shefali Jariwala Most Controversial Moments in Big Boss Season 13 - Gallery Image
6/7

With Asim Riaz (Again)

After once getting really close with Asim, she turn against him calling him arrogant and fake. This was not appreciated by the audiences.

Shefali Jariwala Most Controversial Moments in Big Boss Season 13 - Gallery Image
7/7

With Paras Chhabra

She called Paras's feelings for Mahira "one-sided". She claimed on national TV that Paras like Mahira more than she liked him.


Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

