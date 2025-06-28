Shefali Jariwala Most Controversial Moments in Big Boss Season 13
Shefali Jariwala, also known as the Kanta Laga girl, was a beloved personality who gained recognition for her stunning presence on Big Boss 13. Her journey was full of strong opinions and fearless moment but she also faced backlash for many controversies. As we remember her after untimely passing, take a look at 7 significant moment from her Big Boss journey.
With Mahira Sharma
Shefali Jariwala mocked Mahira Sharma's lips. Along with Rashmi Desai, she made a doll with oversize lips to insult Mahira.
With Shehnaaz Gill
She called Shehnaaz gill a "sumo wrestler". She faced backlash for body-shaming Shehnaaz during a fight in the kitchen.
With Siddharth Shukla
She was called a compulsive liar by Siddharth Shukla. He nominated her dramatically with a fake wooden dagger and accused her of dishonesty.
With Himanshi
Shefali was accused of bias during the captaincy task. She was slammed for supporting Himanshi and changing her stance when Salman Khan questioned her.
With Asim Riaz
Shefali got to close to Asim Riaz. Her physical closeness with Asim sparked gossip and created tension in the house.
With Asim Riaz (Again)
After once getting really close with Asim, she turn against him calling him arrogant and fake. This was not appreciated by the audiences.
With Paras Chhabra
She called Paras's feelings for Mahira "one-sided". She claimed on national TV that Paras like Mahira more than she liked him.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.