  • Shefali Jariwala to Malaika Arora: Devastating Bollywood Divorces That Shook Fans

Shefali Jariwala to Malaika Arora: Devastating Bollywood Divorces That Shook Fans

While Bollywood is often seen as a fairy tale romance, not all love stories have a happy ending. Over the years, some celebrity divorces have taken fans by complete surprise. Here are the highly surprising divorces that shocked the public.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: June 28, 2025 | 4:19 PM IST
1/7

Shefali Jariwala & Harmeet Singh

Shefali Jariwala's divorce from music composer Harmeet Singh came as a surprise later shivali bravely spoke out about facing emotional and physical trauma in the relationship. Her courage to walk away and rebuild her life won admiration.

2/7

Malaika Arora & Arbaaz Khan

They were considered one of the most glamorous couples in Bollywood. After 18 years of marriage and a son together, their divorce left fans heart broken. Malaika later confirmed her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, which ended sometime ago (only confirmed by rumors).

3/7

Hrithik Roshan & Sussane Khan

Despite being childhood sweethearts, Hrithik and Sussanne's divorce shook the whole nation. Their classy and respectful handling of the separation, especially for their kids, was widely appreciated.

4/7

Farhan Akhtar & Adhuna Bhabani

Their 16-year-long marriage ended quietly leaving many fans wondering what went wrong. Despite everything, both moved on dignity. Farhan later married Shibani Dandekar.

5/7

Karisma Kapoor & Sunjay Kapur

After a turbulent marriage, Karisma's separation involved legal drama and custody battles. Fans who grew up watching her as the bubbly girl next door were shocked by the personal turmoil.

6/7

Kalki Koechlin & Anurag Kashyap

Their artistic pairing had a huge fan base. The split was really unexpected. Although both remained respectful towards each other and continued their creative work.

7/7

Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao

Their divorce in 2021 stunned fans who admired their partnership. After 15 years of a marriage together, the couple confirmed their decision with promising to co-parent and continue working together.


Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

