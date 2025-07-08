LIVE TV
  • Shopping Spots In Delhi That Aren’t Sarojini But Still Slay

Sarojini is iconic, but Delhi’s indie fashion doesn’t stop there. Here are 7 markets you need to hit if you want more variety outside Sarojini.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
1/7

Janpath Market- Connaught Place

They offer boho jewelry, indie home decor and quirky bags. The stuff is great for college fits.

2/7

GK M Block Market- Greater Kailash

It is very stylish but slightly more expensive than Sarojini. It offers cute cafés and high-street fashion dupes.

3/7

Majnu ka Tilla-North Delhi

You can find tibetan streetwear and cute cafés here. You should try laphing and boba tea there.

4/7

Shankar Market- Near Connaught Place

It is really perfect if you want to design your own fits. A quiet, creative and local designer friendly market offering ethnic fabrics, tailoring and hand-block prints.

5/7

Lajpat Nagar Central Market

It is hyper for great accessories and mehendi designs. Good for budget bridesmaids and family shopping.

6/7

Kamla Nagar Market- North Campus

It is a go-to market for DU students. It offers kolhapuris, trendy tops and fast fashion dupes.

7/7

Shahpur Jat- South Delhi

It is a hidden gem with indie designer studios and streetwear brands. It might be a little pricey, but totally worth it for the statement pieces.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

