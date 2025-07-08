Shopping Spots In Delhi That Aren’t Sarojini But Still Slay
Sarojini is iconic, but Delhi’s indie fashion doesn’t stop there. Here are 7 markets you need to hit if you want more variety outside Sarojini.
Janpath Market- Connaught Place
They offer boho jewelry, indie home decor and quirky bags. The stuff is great for college fits.
GK M Block Market- Greater Kailash
It is very stylish but slightly more expensive than Sarojini. It offers cute cafés and high-street fashion dupes.
Majnu ka Tilla-North Delhi
You can find tibetan streetwear and cute cafés here. You should try laphing and boba tea there.
Shankar Market- Near Connaught Place
It is really perfect if you want to design your own fits. A quiet, creative and local designer friendly market offering ethnic fabrics, tailoring and hand-block prints.
Lajpat Nagar Central Market
It is hyper for great accessories and mehendi designs. Good for budget bridesmaids and family shopping.
Kamla Nagar Market- North Campus
It is a go-to market for DU students. It offers kolhapuris, trendy tops and fast fashion dupes.
Shahpur Jat- South Delhi
It is a hidden gem with indie designer studios and streetwear brands. It might be a little pricey, but totally worth it for the statement pieces.
