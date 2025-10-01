Top 6 Short Web Series You Can Finish In A Day on OTT: Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Prime Video & More
Are you busy with work but looking for a distraction show to watch? Don’t worry, we have made a list of the shortest web series available on OTT platforms just for you! These series usually have 6-10 episodes, each under 40 minutes, making them perfect for relaxing and chilling without committing to multiple seasons.
Love, Death & Robots on Netflix
It is an animated series with each episode of 10-20 minutes. It covers fantasy, horror, comedy and sci-fi genres.
Bonding on Netflix
It is a dark comedy about a grad student. Each episode is around 15 to 20 minutes. It has an edgy storytelling and easy-to-follow plot.
Aarya on Jio Hotstar
It is a crime drama with lead Sushmita Sen. Its Season 1 has 8 episodes of 30 minutes each. It is a gripping story with strong performances.
The Great Indian Murder on Jio Hotstar
It is a thriller series with multi-layered murder mystery. It has engaging episodes with a strong ensemble cast and intriguing plot.
The Family Man on Prime Video
It is an action thriller with comedy and an exciting plot. It comprises 10 episodes of 30-40 minutes each. It can be finished if you dedicate a day.
Made in Heaven on Prime Video
It is a drama series about wedding planners in India. It is emotional and visually engaging. It has episodes of 40 minutes each.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.