Singer Rishab Tandon aka ‘Faqeer’ Passes Away: A look at his Career, Wife, Songs & Net Worth
Renowned singer and actor Rishab Tandon, widely known for ‘Faqeer’, has passed away due to a heart attack. His sudden demise sent a wave of grief through the industry, along with his fans sharing condolences and paying tribute to the singer. Take a look at Rishab Tandon’s career, wife, songs, net worth, and relationship with Sara Khan.
Who is Rishab Tandon
Rishab Tandon was a Mumbai-based singer, composer, and actor, widely known by his stage name ‘Faqeer.’ He was known for his deep love for music and promising acting skills.
Rishab Tandon Career
Rishab Tandon has acted in multiple projects, including Faqeer- Living Limitless and Rashna: The Ray of Light. Before his passing, Rishab had many unreleased songs that he had been working on.
Rishab Tandon Personal Life
Rishab Tandon had a beautiful home in Mumbai where he lived with his wife, Olesya Nedobegova. He was widely known for his affection for animals, as he owned several cats, dogs, and even birds at his home.
Rishab Tandon Financial Legacy
Rishab Tandon was also the Managing Director of an entertainment company, India Showbiz Network Limited, involved in filmmaking, events, and celebrity management.
Rishab Tandon Net Worth
As per Rishab Tandon’s net worth, there is no verified figure for the singer’s net worth.
Rishab Tandon Songs
Rishab Tandon sang multiple famous songs, including Yeh Ashiqui, Chand Tu, Dhu Dhu Kar Ke, Faqeer Ki Zubaani, and more.
Rishab Tandon Relationship With Sara Khan
Back in time, Rishab Tandon sparked the buzz among the fans due to his relationship with ‘Bidaai’ fame Sara Khan, and faced issues in their relationship because of the long distance. Though later, Sara denied the rumors of a breakup and termed them baseless.
Disclaimer
The information provided above is based on available reports and public sources. The details about Rishab Tandon’s personal life, career, and net worth have not been independently verified by us.