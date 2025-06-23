Live Tv
  • Six Bollywood Films Based on Shakespeare Plays

Six Bollywood Films Based on Shakespeare Plays

Shakespeare’s stories enchant across ages—and Indian cinema has given them a vibrant, cultural twist. From Shakespearean tragedies to everyday humor and political allegory, here are notable Bollywood and regional adaptations that reimagine his classics.

By: Atul Saini Last Updated: June 23, 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Six Bollywood Films Based on Shakespeare Plays - Gallery Image
1/7

Angoor (1982) – Twin Comedy Classic

A collage of the official Angoor poster showing Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in various comedic twin-character poses, hinting at the film’s playful theme of mistaken identities.

Six Bollywood Films Based on Shakespeare Plays - Gallery Image
2/7

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak – Classic Bollywood Romance

A vibrant film poster featuring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in an intimate pose, with Aamir standing thoughtfully in the foreground—hinting at the film’s musical, youthful, and tragic themes.

Six Bollywood Films Based on Shakespeare Plays - Gallery Image
3/7

Maqbool – A Mumbai Macbeth

An atmospheric still from Maqbool featuring Maqbool (Irrfan Khan) holding Nimmi (Tabu), capturing the film’s dark, operatic mood and the intense fatal bond between them.

Six Bollywood Films Based on Shakespeare Plays - Gallery Image
4/7

Ram-Leela – Bollywood’s Fiery Romeo & Juliet

A vibrant still captures Ram and Leela entwined, dressed in ornate ethnic attire, against Bhansali’s rich palette—evoking the film’s intense romance and dramatic flair.

Six Bollywood Films Based on Shakespeare Plays - Gallery Image
5/7

Omkara – Shakespeare’s Othello in Meerut

A tense portrayal of Omkara (Ajay Devgn) alongside Langda Tyagi (Saif Ali Khan) and Dolly (Kareena Kapoor), emphasizing the film’s dramatic exploration of jealousy and betrayal amid rustic settings and earthy tones.

Six Bollywood Films Based on Shakespeare Plays - Gallery Image
6/7

Haider – Kashmir’s Hamlet Reimagined

A haunting image of Haider gripping his father’s skull amidst a stark, snow‑draped valley—evoking the film’s blend of personal grief, political unrest, and Shakespearean tragedy.

Six Bollywood Films Based on Shakespeare Plays - Gallery Image
7/7

Ishaqzaade – Fiery Small‑Town Romance

A bold, dramatic still showing Parma (Arjun Kapoor) and Zoya (Parineeti Chopra) locked in a passionate moment—reflecting their heated chemistry and the film’s emotional tension.

Six Bollywood Films Based on Shakespeare Plays - Gallery Image

