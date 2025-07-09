Sobhita Dhulipala Shines as Muse in a Daring New Watch Collection
In an evocative campaign, an avant-garde watch collection is unveiled with Sobhita Dhulipala as the face of timeless elegance and fearless modernity. Through a series of striking visuals, the brand captures fleeting moments that celebrate individuality, audacity, and an unhurried luxury.
An icon of grace
Sobhita embodies Titan’s philosophy of ‘every second counts’, radiating poise and quiet power. Her minimal yet expressive styling lets the timepiece command attention, a nod to those who embrace confidence over convention.
Daring asymmetry
The collection features asymmetric dials and unconventional straps, showcasing artistic rebellion against traditional watchmaking. Sobhita’s intense gaze highlights this fearless design, bridging classic luxury and edgy innovation.
A story in black and gold
Black and gold watches from the drop echo strength and mystery. Paired with Sobhita’s structured silhouettes, these pieces celebrate bold choices that stand out, making them ideal for the modern rule-breaker.
Feminine yet powerful
This new range challenges gendered notions of watch design. Sleek lines and striking elements complement Sobhita’s effortless blend of femininity and strength, inviting wearers to rewrite style norms.
The art of pause
This campaign captures still moments, a gentle hand gesture, a reflective stare that symbolize living unhurriedly. Timepieces are framed as reminders to savour each second with intention and grace.
A muse in motion
Whether leaning by a window or striding through sunlit spaces, Sobhita channels stories of ambition and allure. These watches seamlessly integrate into this narrative of perpetual movement and mindful living.
The future of elegance
With this launch, its positions itself not just as a watchmaker, but as a storyteller of contemporary luxury. Sobhita’s magnetic presence amplifies this ethos, inspiring wearers to claim every fleeting moment with style.